Country Financial RV Insurance Review

If you own a recreational vehicle (RV), you’re likely required to have some form of RV insurance in most states. Country Financial is one of the many RV insurance providers out there. Its RV coverage can be included on either your home or auto insurance policy, depending on how you use the vehicle.

In this Country Financial insurance review, we evaluate the company’s offerings so you can decide if it’s the best RV insurance for you.

While Country Financial didn’t make our ultimate list of best RV insurance companies, it was a company we considered. It may still be a good fit for you, especially if you have another existing Country Financial policy. You can save money if you bundle your RV insurance with other eligible policies, products or accounts, thanks to the company's multi-policy discount.

Country Financial covers a wide range of recreational vehicles, from snowmobiles to campers. The company offers different types of insurance for different classifications of RVs. If you have a smaller vehicle not meant for public roads (such as a dirt bike or a golf cart), protection for the vehicle may fall under your Country Financial home insurance policy. But if you own a camper, motor home or travel trailer that travels on public roads, you'll need to insure it with an auto policy. Country Financial sells policies through insurance agents, so a representative can help you determine which coverage applies to you.

Country Financial RV insurance pros and cons

Pros Good financial reliability

Easy-to-file claims

Useful mobile app

Multi-policy discount Cons Not available in every state

No online quotes

No gap policy

Pros explained

Good financial reliability

Country Financial began selling fire and lightning insurance in 1925 and has since expanded to auto, home and life insurance as well as banking and capital management. Global rating agency AM Best independently rates Country Financial's financial strength, and the insurer currently holds an A+ (Superior) rating.

Easy-to-file claims

Customers can file insurance claims through the Country Financial app, website or by phone. A claims representative will contact you to discuss your claim and get additional details. Your vehicle will undergo an inspection, and then you’ll be able to get it repaired.

Useful mobile app

The Country Financial mobile app lets you quickly view your insurance plan, pay bills and connect with support. You can also access your digital insurance card, manage multiple policies from one login, request roadside assistance and call or send messages to your representative.

Multi-policy discount

Country Financial’s multi-policy discount is available if you bundle two or more policies with the company, such as home, life, auto or commercial insurance. The company notes that the more policies you purchase, the more money you can save.

Additionally, customers may be eligible for other discounts on car and home insurance policies, including good driver, multi-car, claim free and good payer discounts, for example.

Cons explained

Not available in every state

The company’s most significant weakness is its limited coverage. Country Financial policies are only available in the following 19 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

No online quotes

Prospective customers can’t get Country Financial quotes online, and policies are only sold through agents. If you want an estimate of how much your RV insurance would cost, you have to call customer service and speak to a representative.

No gap insurance policy

Country Financial doesn't offer gap insurance policies. In situations where your RV may be totaled or stolen and the insured amount doesn't cover the financing payments, gap coverage helps pay the remaining amount you owe. This would be a useful add-on for some RV owners but not necessary for everyone, depending on if you finance your vehicle and how much money you owe.

Country Financial RV insurance offerings

Your Country Financial RV insurance coverage depends on whether you insure the vehicle under your home or car insurance policy. If you can include the vehicle on your homeowners insurance policy, your RV may be covered for physical damage, theft or fire for up to $500 (or more if you increase the coverage). You’ll have liability and medical payments coverage for the limits outlined on your home insurance policy if the vehicle is used at home, though you may be able to extend coverage to other places.

The coverage is slightly different if your RV travels on public roads (for example, a camper or trailer) because it may be insured on your auto insurance policy. You can choose your deductibles for collision and comprehensive. The insurer also offers liability, medical and uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage. Here's what may be available if you insure your RV on your auto insurance policy.

Collision and comprehensive

Collision coverage helps pay for damage if your RV is in an accident, while comprehensive covers situations like theft, vandalism or damage from a fallen tree. You can choose deductibles for each coverage ranging from $50 to $1,000.

Bodily injury liability coverage

A Country Financial auto insurance policy includes bodily injury liability, and you can choose your coverage limit. It protects you from costs you may incur (up to that amount) if you injure someone else while operating your RV.

Property damage liability coverage

The other liability coverage offering is property damage. If you damage someone else's property while operating your RV, this coverage helps pay for repairs and legal fees. Like bodily injury protection, Country Financial lets you choose your coverage limit for property damage liability.

Uninsured and underinsured motorist protection

If you or your passenger(s) are injured by someone who doesn't have enough insurance, your uninsured or underinsured motorist protection kicks in and helps you pay for medical treatment.

Personal effects coverage

Personal effects coverage protects you if items such as cooking equipment, laptops or other personal gear are stolen from your RV. However, it only covers up to $800. It's not included with a standard Country Financial auto insurance policy, but you may be able to purchase it as an add-on if you plan to keep valuable items in your vehicle.

Country Financial pricing

A Country Financial RV insurance quote will consider your vehicle type, coverage requirements, location, age and other factors. How much you pay for insurance will also depend on your deductibles and add-ons.

To get a quote, you must contact the company and speak directly to a local representative, or you can submit a quote request online for someone to get back to you. Country Financial doesn’t offer quotes directly online. Additionally, like most comparable providers, Country Financial doesn’t publish insurance rate information on its website.

Country Financial insurance financial stability

Country Financial’s two insurance companies — Country Life Insurance Company and Country Mutual Insurance Company — are both rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best. The rating agency has rated Country Financial since 1967. AM Best ratings determine an insurance company’s creditworthiness and provide insights into the company’s ability to pay claims.

Country Financial accessibility

Country Financial might not have nationwide coverage, but if you live in one of the 19 states where the company operates, here's what you can expect.

Availability

If you reside within the company’s coverage area, a local agent can help answer your queries, file a claim or make changes to your existing policy to suit your needs and budget. You can also contact the company over email and phone, or use the free Country Financial app to track and modify your policy.

Country Financial is available in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

Contact information

The Country Financial phone number is 1-866-268-6879, and you can contact the company for customer service between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CST from Monday through Friday or between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST on Saturdays. Customer service is closed on Sundays. You can use this contact number for general questions or to get a quote for your RV insurance policy. Alternatively, you can use the agent locator function on the website to find your local agent and receive a quote from them.

You can also leave a message on the company website specifying your issue and whether you’d like to be contacted by phone or email. Existing customers can log into the website and use the live chat feature.

User experience

Getting a Country Financial quote requires you to locate a local agent and speak with them before you can get a sense of its pricing, which can be time-consuming. Another option is to fill out a form online and a representative will contact you. Not being able to receive quotes or purchase a policy online can be a drawback for some people. However, Country Financial's mobile app gives policyholders a comprehensive, simple-to-navigate experience. The company's emphasis on local representation adds a human element to the process.

Country Financial customer satisfaction

Country Financial was the national leader in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, where the insurer ranked number one in the study’s shopping segment. And, in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study, Country Financial landed in the fifth highest spot, still above the segment average. J.D. Power also published its 2023 Auto Insurance Study, ranking Country Financial ninth in the North Central region for overall customer satisfaction.

That being said, the insurance company has left a few customers unhappy concerning rising premiums and poor customer service. This is evident from its low customer ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and other third-party review platforms.

Country Financial RV insurance FAQs Is Country Financial a good insurance company? chevron-down chevron-up Country Financial performs highly in terms of financial stability. It offers a wide range of insurance policies and related services. To determine if it's a good insurance company for your needs, request a quote from the company and speak to a representative to learn more. How does Country Financial roadside assistance work? chevron-down chevron-up You can add roadside assistance to your existing Country Financial auto insurance policy for an additional cost. This add-on helps cover the cost of various services you might need if your vehicle breaks down or you get locked out, run out of fuel or get a flat tire. Country Financial's roadside assistance allows you to use your nearest service provider and then reimburses you for the service (up to $100 per event). Does RV insurance cover water damage? chevron-down chevron-up Your RV insurance may cover water damage if you purchased comprehensive coverage and the damage resulted from a covered loss. For example, comprehensive coverage protects your vehicle from falling objects. If a falling object results in rainwater entering your RV, the damage could be covered. However, you likely won't be covered for damage caused by normal wear and tear or negligence. If you don't have comprehensive coverage on your RV insurance policy, your policy likely won't cover water damage.

How we evaluated Country Financial RV insurance

We looked at several metrics while evaluating Country Financial, specifically focusing on how well its policies may meet the needs of RV owners. The factors we considered include:

Policy customization: The company offers good policy customization for RV owners, including additional coverage beyond the base policy and a choice of deductible amounts.

Discounts: Several discounts are available, especially for customers buying multiple policies from Country Financial.

Services offered: The company offers all the basic coverage like medical, liability and comprehensive, as well as roadside assistance.

Accessibility: Customers can easily contact the company but can only purchase a policy if they're in one of 19 states where they are available. Quotes aren’t available online.

Reliability: According to independent rating agencies, the company has a track record of financial stability, ensuring its ability to pay out claims.

Customer experience: The company has faced some customer complaints but has done well on reports like the J.D. Power customer satisfaction surveys for its policy shopping experience.

Summary of Money's Country Financial RV insurance review

Country Financial's multi-policy discount can help you save money on your RV insurance. Between the options available in its basic policy and add-ons, the company offers a lot of RV coverage options. Its useful mobile app, reasonable claims process and positive financial rating by third-party agencies also act in the company's favor.

However, its limited geographical reach means you'll have to live in one of 19 states to be eligible for a Country Financial insurance policy. The low customer review ratings on various review sites and lack of gap coverage are also aspects to keep in mind. Ultimately, it may be favorable to consider Country Financial insurance for your recreational vehicle if you already hold policies from the company or have multiple RVs so you can benefit from the company's insurance discounts.

Of course, you can also look into a recreational vehicle rental to help cut down on ownership and insurance costs. If you choose this option, remember that the best way to rent an RV is by doing your research.