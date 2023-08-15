Markel Motorcycle Insurance Review

Motorcycling is synonymous with adventure and thrills. With this freedom, however, comes the responsibility of preparing for the not-so-great times on the road. Markel motorcycle insurance has been a prominent provider for over four decades. This review will help you decide whether Markel is the right provider if you're looking for coverage.

Best motorcycle insurance for mechanical breakdown coverage

With over 45 years of experience providing motorcycle insurance and various coverage options, Markel Insurance is our pick for the best motorcycle insurance offering mechanical breakdown coverage.

The company covers repairing or replacing your bike’s parts due to mechanical failure or malfunction. This coverage remains in effect even when the loss is unrelated to an accident or collision.

To make Markel’s mechanical breakdown coverage even better, the policy is transferable to future bike owners. This is a great incentive for buyers if you decide to sell it.

Markel motorcycle insurance pros and cons

Pros Customizable coverage options

Diminishing deductible and other discounts

Quick claims processing Cons Limited availability

No mobile app

No bundle discounts

Pros explained

Customizable coverage options

Markel offers a range of coverage options. The company stands out with its tailor-made coverages that go beyond the basics, aligning with your needs as a motorcyclist. This customization lets you get the protection you desire without paying more than you need.

Markel’s accident-forgiveness program covers your first at-fault loss after being accident-free for four years. And finally, its mechanical breakdown protection will cover your bike even if a component fails without there having been an accident.

You can also drive easily knowing that Markel motorcycle insurance pays for more than just damages to your bike. It offers medical payments, uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury, bodily injury and passenger liability coverage, and more. Additionally, the company provides trailer coverage if your trailer is towed or pulled solely by your insured motorcycle.

Diminishing deductible and other discounts

Markel will reduce or even waive your deductible if you remain accident-free. You’ll save 25% on your deductible each year you remain accident-free. If you don’t make a claim after four consecutive accident-free years, your deductible will be $0.

There are also several other discounts the company offers, including:

Multi-unit discount: For customers insuring more than one vehicle

Renewal discount: For returning customers who renew their policy with Markel

Safe driver discount: For customers who with less than two minor driving violations in the last three years

Safety course discount: For customers who have taken a motorcycle safety course

Transfer discount: Customers who switch to Markel from another insurance company automatically save 10% on their premiums

Quick claims processing

Markel provides a hassle-free, streamlined, and efficient claims process. The company’s online platform is user-friendly and lets you file claims electronically anytime, reducing paperwork and processing delays.

It also assigns dedicated representatives to each case. These representatives study and evaluate claims to assist in faster resolution.

Cons explained

Limited availability

The company isn’t licensed to sell insurance in all states. Motorcyclists in California and Massachusetts can’t purchase a Markel motorcycle insurance policy.

No mobile app

Even though the company offers a user-friendly online platform to report claims, Markel doesn’t have a mobile app or other tech tools, which are common with motorcycle insurance providers.

No auto insurance bundle discounts

You won’t get a discount for insuring your auto and motorcycle insurance with Markel. However, the insurer offers a multi-unit discount if you cover more than one motorcycle under the same policy.

Markel Motorcycle Insurance Offerings

Various coverage options catering to unique needs and requirements set a good insurance provider apart from its competitors. Here are Markel’s most popular motorcycle insurance offerings.

Comprehensive and collision coverage

Markel’s collision coverage pays for repairs to your bike or to replace the insured motorcycle if it’s in a collision with a vehicle or object, no matter who is at fault. The company’s comprehensive coverage protects against damages caused by non-collision events, such as vandalism, theft, fire, and natural disasters.

Bodily injury liability

Markel’s liability insurance protects if you’re responsible for causing bodily injury, illness, or death to another person due to a motorcycle accident. Note that this coverage doesn’t pay for your medical bills, only those of others for which you are legally liable.

Accessory coverage

Markel’s accessory coverage is good if you’ve invested in customizing your ride. The insurance includes $1,000 to cover your riding gear, custom chrome treatment, windshield, fairings, and other add-ons to your motorcycle. You can purchase additional coverage in $1,000 increments up to $30,000.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Markel’s uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage coverage protects you from unexpected financial stress when you’re in an accident with uninsured or underinsured drivers. It will cover damages to your motorcycle but doesn’t offer personal injury protection, meaning it won’t pay your medical bills if an uninsured or underinsured motorist injures you.

Mechanical breakdown coverage

Markel distinguishes itself as an insurance provider with its mechanical breakdown coverage. Many motorcycle insurance companies only cover damages to mechanical parts if there’s an accident or external damage to the bike. However, Markel’s mechanical breakdown coverage will protect your bike’s components if they fail in a non-collision situation.

This protects against internal mechanical failures and malfunctions, from engine and transmission problems to electrical system breakdowns. However, coverage may depend on the insured motorcycle’s year, make, and model.

Trailer coverage

Besides standard protection plans, Markel provides insurance protection for trailers while towed or pulled by the insured motorcycle. This coverage is a valuable add-on if you regularly transport trailers.

Passenger liability coverage

Passenger liability coverage pays for the medical expenses of passengers on the insured motorcycle in the event of an accident. You can add this coverage to any Markel policy.

Roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage

Markel also provides national roadside assistance coverage at a reasonable cost. For $25 per year, you get roadside assistance for one vehicle. However, for $50 per year, you get the service for all the private passenger, non-commercial vehicles in your household.

This emergency coverage includes 24-hour roadside assistance, battery and tire service, delivery of supplies, trip interruption reimbursement, locksmith service, rental reimbursement coverage, and customized road mapping service.

Markel motorcycle insurance pricing

Markel is one of the best motorcycle insurance companies due to its range of coverage plans and discounts.

Policies are as low as $50 per year. They can get significantly more expensive depending on policy customizations and add-ons. There is also no fixed pricing since motorcycle insurance fees depend on several factors, including the type of motorcycle, its location, its rider, and the vehicle’s use. The company states that getting a quote is the best way to determine how much you might pay.

Markel motorcycle insurance financial stability

Markel motorcycle insurance is part of Markel Specialty, which is, in turn, a member of the Markel International group of companies. It received an “A” financial strength rating from AM Best, a credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry—an “A” rating for companies expected to meet their financial obligations.

The company also received an “A” rating from S&P, a major credit rating agency.

Markel motorcycle insurance accessibility

Availability

Markel motorcycle insurance is available in 48 states but unavailable in California and Massachusetts. As with other insurance providers, specific coverage options and discount opportunities may vary depending on where you live.

Contact information

You can contact Markel by phone or online. Markel Insurance's phone number is 800-236-2453, and representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CST and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST.

You can also complete the contact form on the company’s website, and a representative will respond within one business day. You can also use the live chat option, available Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST, for a quicker response.

User experience

Getting a Markel motorcycle insurance quote online is relatively easy, and you can start the process by simply entering your zip code. You can also contact a motorcycle insurance specialist by phone for more support.

Making claims is also straightforward and can be done by phone, email, fax, or online claim form. Detailed information about expediting your claim process and what to expect is also clearly provided on the website, simplifying what can otherwise be a stressful experience. The website also explains the different ways Markel pays out claims.

Overall, applying for a new insurance policy or filing a claim is easy. The company’s discounts are also simple to use. However, a phone app would help make things more convenient for customers.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad You can save up to 20% when you bundle your Car and Motorcycle Insurance policies. Make sure that both investments are protected at all times while you save money. Click below to get a free quote from Progressive. Get a Free Quote

Markel motorcycle insurance customer satisfaction

Markel has over 1,000 Google reviews with a 5-star rating. The ratings demonstrate a pattern of positive customer feedback regarding its service and efficiency. Its insurance claims processing is also a strength, an essential factor to consider when selecting an insurance provider.

It holds a 4.8-star rating on public review forums and an A- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB rating doesn’t consider customer reviews. Instead, it considers multiple factors, including the company’s size, transparency, and how soon its representatives respond to customer inquiries.

Generally, we’d say the insurance company is above average regarding customer satisfaction.

Markel motorcycle insurance FAQs What is Markel Insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Markel Group is a Fortune 500 corporation that has been in business for over 70 years. It currently has interests in a broad range of industries, from luxury handbags to heavy lift cranes. One of the conglomerate's many business ventures is insurance. Markel has been providing motorcycle insurance for more than four decades. It offers customizable coverage options, discounts, and incentives, keeping the riders' specific needs in mind. One of the conglomerate's many business ventures is insurance. Markel has been providing motorcycle insurance for more than four decades. It offers customizable coverage options, discounts, and incentives, keeping the riders' specific needs in mind. Is Markel Insurance legit? chevron-down chevron-up Markel Insurance is part of the Markel Group — a global Fortune 500 corporation. The Markel Insurance Company has an A rating from AM Best and S&P and an A2 rating from Moody's. These ratings indicate the company has a stable financial outlook. The company has been operating for over 70 years and providing motorcycle insurance for more than 45 years. Is Markel a good insurance company? chevron-down chevron-up Markel motorcycle insurance company offers coverage in 48 states with plenty of policy options. Its mechanical breakdown coverage sets it apart from its competitors, while its discounts help make the policies more affordable. Markel insurance reviews contain mostly positive customer feedback, and the company has earned high ratings from major credit rating agencies. Markel insurance reviews contain mostly positive customer feedback, and the company has earned high ratings from major credit rating agencies.

How we evaluated Markel motorcycle insurance

We considered several factors for this Markel Insurance review, including the following:

Policy customization: Allows you to customize your policy and, therefore, control premium amounts by not paying for services you won’t use

Services: Offers a wide range of services that include comprehensive coverage for you, your motorcycle, passengers and third parties

Pricing: Policies start at just $50 annually, and discounts help you save on coverage

Availability and reliability: Available in 48 states and part of a global company with a history of financial stability

Customer experience: Boasts a mostly positive customer experience with few complaints about delayed claims and refund payouts

Summary of Money's Markel Motorcycle Insurance review

Markel sets itself apart as a motorcycle insurance provider by offering mechanical breakdown and trailer coverage. The diminishing deductible, rental reimbursements, and accident-forgiveness programs are tempting for anyone seeking long-term motorcycle insurance coverage.

With a relatively good track record of processing claims and the reliability that comes from it being part of a global corporation, Markel is an option worth exploring if you need motorcycle coverage.