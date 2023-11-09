Safeco Motorcycle Insurance Review

Safeco is a Liberty Mutual subsidiary that offers guaranteed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage along with other options. Here’s everything you need to know about Safeco motorcycle insurance, including potential drawbacks to consider.

Best motorcycle insurance for OEM parts coverage

Safeco offers guaranteed OEM repairs to all motorcycle insurance policyholders, making it our top pick for those looking for this type of coverage.

The company's OEM coverage ensures that, in the event of damage or loss, the original parts of your motorcycle are replaced with the same manufacturer's parts, which preserves the bike's performance and value.

With Safeco's dedication to providing quality service and genuine parts, you can ride confidently knowing your bike is protected.

Safeco motorcycle insurance pros and cons

Pros Guaranteed OEM parts coverage

Covers some homemade and kit bikes

Roadside assistance included with all policies Cons Poor customer service reviews

Must speak to an agent to get a quote

Limited discounts are available

Pros explained

OEM parts coverage

Safeco offers guaranteed OEM coverage if you have comprehensive and/or collision coverage. This means your bike is repaired with parts directly from the manufacturer if you’re in an accident and your motorcycle is damaged.

Some insurance companies cut corners by offering replacement parts from third-party vendors. Thankfully, at Safeco, you don’t have to worry about that.

Covers some homemade and kit bikes

Securing coverage for a homemade or kit motorcycle can be challenging. If you own one or you’re thinking about it, Safeco offers this coverage. However, since it covers only certain types of kit bikes, you must check with the company to ensure you can get a policy.

Roadside assistance included with all policies

Safeco’s 24-hour roadside assistance comes standard with all motorcycle policies. It includes tows, jumpstarts and emergency deliveries for gas or fluids. If you’re ever stranded, it’s good to know you have 24-hour roadside assistance to help you get back on the road again.

Cons explained

Poor customer reviews

Safeco scored poorly in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which examined insurance ratings in 11 regions. It didn’t rank in four of the areas, and in seven of the regions in which it did rank, it scored below average.

However, it slightly redeemed itself in the J.D. Power 2023 Auto Claims Customer Satisfaction Index Rating, which looked solely at the claims experience. Safeco scored two points above the study average.

Must speak to an agent to get a quote

The user experience on the Safeco website leaves much to be desired. Aside from the bare-bones amount of information about its motorcycle insurance, there’s no instant quote estimate calculator, a tool that most consumers have come to expect from insurance companies.

The website reads, “Start with a quote, finish with an agent.” However, after filling in your information, you’re presented with a Safeco agent phone number instead of a quote.

Limited discounts are available

Safeco only offers a handful of discounts to its motorcycle policyholders. It has a claims-free companion policy, safety course and experienced rider discount. The limited options reduce your opportunity to save on your policy.

Safeco motorcycle insurance offerings

Here are some coverage options available from Safeco motorcycle insurance.

Standard motorcycle coverages

Safeco motorcycle insurance includes a range of standard coverage options with its policies. These include 24-hour roadside assistance and OEM manufacturer parts coverage.

Policies also include bodily injury liability, which ensures the other party’s medical bills and other expenses are covered if you’re in an accident, and collision coverage, which covers damages to your vehicle after a collision with another car or object.

Safety apparel coverage

The optional safety apparel coverage add-on means that Safeco will replace any safety apparel damaged during an accident. While this might seem like a minor perk, an experienced rider knows all too well that helmets and riding gear can cost quite a pretty penny — especially if you want top-of-the-line protection.

Harley-Davidson replacement cost provision

If you’re a Harley rider, you can opt for the add-on benefit of a Harley-Davidson replacement cost provision. This coverage ensures Safeco will reimburse you for the cost of your bike if you’re in an accident when your motorcycle is declared a total loss.

Safeco motorcycle discounts

Safeco’s website doesn’t mention many discounts for its motorcycle customers. Here are a few options it shares on the website.

Claims-free discount: Save on your premium if you haven’t filed claims within the past 12 months

Companion policy discount: You’ll save on your policy if you have another Safeco policy

Safety course discount: Receive a discount if you’ve completed an approved motorcycle/bike safety course within the past three years

Safeco motorcycle insurance pricing

Safeco doesn't disclose pricing for its motorcycle insurance on its website or offer an estimate calculator. For an idea of pricing, you'll need to get a quote.

Once you enter your zip code to start the quote process, you'll see a prompt to connect with a local agent. On the local agent's page, there's a button to get a quote.

In our experience, we, unfortunately, received an error message when we indicated we wanted a motorcycle insurance quote. Our only option was to call an agent directly. However, the error message might have been a glitch in the system, so you could have a different experience.

Safeco motorcycle insurance financial stability

Safeco is a Liberty Mutual Insurance Company subsidiary. It has an A financial strength rating from A.M. Best as of August 2023. This rating goes to companies that, according to A.M. Best, have an excellent ability to meet ongoing financial obligations.

Safeco motorcycle insurance accessibility

Availability

Safeco insurance is available in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

While not all areas have physical locations where you can meet with an insurance underwriter in person, anyone can apply for a Safeco insurance policy by calling their customer service number and speaking to a representative.

Contact information

Safeco has an online portal that allows customers to pay their bills, get policy documentation and file claims. Customers can also download the Safeco app to view their ID card, pay their bill, view policy documentation and get roadside assistance.

Besides the online portal and app, the website directs you to contact a local agent for assistance.

There are also phone numbers for roadside assistance and to file a claim.

For roadside assistance, call 1-877-762-3101

To file a claim, call 1-800-332-3226

User experience

The Safeco user experience for prospective customers leaves much to be desired. The website doesn’t include much information about its motorcycle policies, and there aren’t the typical resources available that many competitors provide.

Also, not having a quote calculator is frustrating if you want a ballpark idea of how much your policy might cost without speaking to a representative.

Once you’re a Safeco customer, you can manage your account and pay your bills online. You can also download the app to view your ID card and other policy documentation, pay your bill and request roadside assistance.

Safeco motorcycle insurance customer satisfaction

Safeco received below-average ratings in the 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which provided insurance company ratings in 11 regions. While Safeco didn’t rank in four areas, it scored below average in the seven where it appeared.

When looking at the claims process, the company scores higher. According to the J.D. Power 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Index Rating, it scored two points above the average study rating.

However, it’s essential to remember that both of these studies look at the experience of Safeco’s auto insurance customers, not it's motorcycle insurance customers.

Safeco motorcycle insurance FAQs What is Safeco Insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Safeco Insurance is a Liberty Mutual subsidiary that offers home, automobile and motorcycle insurance to customers in all 50 states. Its motorcycle offerings are relatively standard, but the company provides guaranteed OEM coverage for all policies, which is a perk. Is Safeco Insurance good? chevron-down chevron-up Safeco Insurance boasts an excellent financial strength rating, according to AM Best. However, the company's J.D. Power scores are below average or just above the study average, indicating potential issues with its customer service. Whether it's the right motorcycle insurance provider for you will depend on your needs and preferences. Is Safeco part of Liberty Mutual? chevron-down chevron-up Safeco is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual. Liberty Mutual acquired the company in 2008. How does Safeco pay claims? chevron-down chevron-up Once Safeco approves your claim, you can log in to your customer portal to access the claims center and choose how to receive your payment. If you request a transfer to your debit card or PayPal account, you can expect your money in one to two days. However, if you opt for a paper check, it'll take seven to 10 days.

How we evaluated Safeco motorcycle insurance

In researching and evaluating Safeco motorcycle insurance, we looked at the following criteria:

Company website: We reviewed the information on Safeco’s website that’s relevant to potential applicants and policyholders.

Customer reviews: We considered how reputable third- party sources like J.D. Power rate Safeco's customer service.

Quote Process: We went through the online quote process to see what it would be like for real-world applicants.

Financial reporting companies: We looked at ratings from AM Best to understand whether Safeco was a financially stable choice.

Summary of Money’s Safeco motorcycle insurance review

If you want guaranteed OEM parts, Safeco may be a good insurance option, as it includes this coverage standard in all motorcycle policies. On the other hand, Safeco’s lack of easily accessible pricing information or an online quote process is frustrating.

Ultimately, it offers a range of coverages with added benefits like 24-hour roadside assistance. Still, the customer experience leaves room for improvement.