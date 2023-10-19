Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Insurance Review

Before you put your bike on the open road, ensuring it has adequate insurance should be your first priority. This review will explore the ins and outs of Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance. Learn about complete coverage details, pros and cons and money-saving discounts to determine whether this company suits your bike.

Harley-Davidson is our pick for the best motorcycle insurance company for new riders. We chose it because it’s a one-stop shop for your motorcycle needs. While insurance is the primary service, it also offers bike loans, extended service plans, planned maintenance, appearance protection and more.

Getting your financing, insurance and protection products in one place makes it easy for new riders to get on the road quickly.

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance pros and cons

Pros Offers financing and extended service plans

Covers an extensive list of motorcycles

Optional equipment coverage is available

Discounts for military members, law enforcement and experienced riders Cons Only offers motorcycle insurance, so you can't bundle with other insurance products

Coverage is unavailable in AK, HI and Washington D.C.

Pros explained

Has financing and extended service plans

Along with motorcycle insurance, you can secure related products through Harley-Davidson. The company offers bike loans, extended service plans, planned maintenance, appearance protection, and more. Plus, adding another financial service to your insurance policy might score you a discount on your premium.

Covers a variety of motorcycle types

Harley-Davidson provides coverage for a wide range of motorcycles, so no matter what bike you have, there’s a great chance you can get a policy.

Here are just some of the bikes it covers:

Cruiser

Dirt bike

Touring

Electric

Sport bike

Scooter

Moped

Trike

Sportster

Street Rod

V-Rod

Offers optional equipment replacement cost

If you’re one of the many riders who customize their bikes, you’ll be glad this coverage is available. In case your motorcycle is a total loss requiring optional equipment replacement, this add-on will cover the cost. Without it, you won't receive reimbursement for the money you put into customizing your bike.

Discounts for military members, law enforcement and experienced riders

Harley-Davidson offers 13 discounts to help you save on your premium. Some of the standouts include its military and law enforcement discounts. Whether you’re active or retired, you’ll save on your policy as the company’s way of saying thank you for your service. Also, the longer you’ve been a rider, the more you’ll save on your policy with the experienced rider discount.

Cons explained

Only has motorcycle insurance so you can’t bundle with other policies

The company doesn’t offer other forms of insurance, so you can’t score a multi-policy discount, and you have to go through multiple companies to get all the coverage you need. This can inconvenience some and keep you from saving as much as you might with other insurers.

However, Harley-Davidson tries to make up for it by offering a discount if you’re a homeowner and if you get their other financial products like planned maintenance or an extended service plan.

Coverage is unavailable in Alaska, Hawaii and Washington D.C.

While Harley-Davidson insurance is available in most states, the company doesn’t write policies everywhere. If you live in Alaska, Hawaii or Washington D.C., you must select another insurer to cover your bike.

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance coverage

You have a wide range of coverage options for your bike when you get insurance through Harley-Davidson.

Bodily injury liability covers expenses related to a third party’s injuries if you’re at fault in an accident.

Property damage liability pays for expenses related to property damage that occurs to a third party if you’re in an at-fault accident.

Guest passenger liability covers a passenger’s medical expenses if you’re at fault in an accident.

Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your motorcycle not caused by a collision, such as theft, fire or vandalism.

Collision coverage pays for damages to your bike if you’re in an accident.

Roadside assistance is available 24/7 for emergency services like towing, flat tire and lost key assistance.

Bike replacement cost covers the total cost of your bike, not the depreciation value if there’s a total loss.

Optional equipment replacement cost pays for non-factory standard equipment on your bike if your vehicle needs repairs.

Uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist bodily injury pays for your medical expenses if you’re in an accident with someone who is uninsured or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your injuries.

Vacation rental coverage gives you the same protection you have on your bike when you get a rental.

Rental reimbursement coverage pays for eligible transportation expenses if your bike is undrivable after a covered event.

Medical expense coverage helps you and your passengers pay for medical expenses.

Uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist property damage covers expenses related to property if you’re in an accident with someone who is uninsured or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the costs.

Personal injury protection covers medical expenses for eligible riders regardless of who is at fault in the accident.

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance pricing

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance premiums will vary depending on several factors, such as your bike type, age, driving history and address. Also, the kind of coverage you get will impact pricing. Generally, liability coverage will be more affordable than a policy with comprehensive coverage, collision coverage and other add-ons.

If you want to know how much you’ll pay for your insurance, it’s best to get a quote directly from the company.

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance financial stability

According to the 2023 Fitch Ratings, Harley-Davidson Financial Services’ has a BBB+ long-term issuer default rating. This means there’s a stable financial outlook with a low expectation of defaulting. Fitch came to this conclusion because the company has a well-known brand, makes good profits, reliably generates cash and manages its finances carefully, among other reasons.

Also, the three insurance companies that underwrite Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance policies receive an A+ (superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. The companies are Viking Insurance Company of Wisconsin, Middlesex Insurance Company and Sentry Select Insurance Company.

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance accessibility

The accessibility of a company is a major consideration when determining whether it’s a good fit for you. Below you’ll find information about Harley-Davidson’s availability, contact information and user experience.

Availability

Harley-Davidson Insurance Services is available in 48 states. Riders in Alaska and Hawaii, along with Washington D.C. can’t get a policy with the company. Specific coverages, discounts and programs may vary from state to state.

Contact information

Harley-Davidson offers several ways to get in contact, depending on what you need.

Get a Quote: You can get an insurance quote online or by calling 800-909-9393 Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. CT and Sunday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. CT.

Get Answers to Your Policy Questions: Receive answers to your questions by completing an online form or calling 804-242-2464 Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. CT and Sunday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. CT.

Call About a Claim: The claims department is open 24/7 at 800-242-2464. You can also report a claim and review the status online.

Make a Payment: You can make a payment online or call 800-242-2464.

Report Fraud: Send suspected fraud reports to SIUTipLine@insurance.harley-davidson.com.

Send Policy Documents: You can submit any required policy documents online.

Anything Else: If you have other questions or concerns, complete their online form, and someone will typically be in contact within 48 hours.

User experience

Harley-Davidson makes it easy to get a quote online. Just submit information about your bike, driving history, address and discount qualifications, and you’ll receive a quote for regular, mid-grade and premium insurance policies. You can then customize the policies to meet your needs. Alternatively, you can call a representative if you’d rather not get a quote online.

It also provides numerous ways to file a claim. You can call the claims department 24/7 or submit a claim and check its status online.

Overall, the company includes a lot of information on its website about policies, discounts, coverages and more. Plus, it’s easy to contact a representative if you need assistance.

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance customer satisfaction

Harley-Davidson Financial Services has been accredited by the BBB since 2010. It currently has an A+ rating. However, the company has an average customer review rating of 1.03/5 based on 59 reviews.

Complaint data for the three companies that underwrite Harley-Davidson insurance policies varies. The NAIC highlights customer complaint trends for companies. The average Complaint Index score is 1.0, so anything below 1.0 means the company has fewer complaints and anything above it means the company has more complaints.

Middlesex Insurance Company: 1.06 (Services New Hampshire and Washington)

Viking Insurance Company of Wisconsin: 1.05 (Services California and New York)

Sentry Select: 0.80 (Services all other states)

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance discounts

Harley-Davidson Insurance offers numerous opportunities for you to save on motorcycle insurance coverage. Here are some discount options.

New Bike: Get a new vehicle discount when you purchase a brand-new motorcycle.

Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) Member: Save as a member of the Harley Owners Group.

Motorcycle Endorsement: You may qualify for a discount if you have a motorcycle endorsement on your driver’s license.

Experienced Rider: Get a discount on your premium based on how long you’ve been a licensed rider.

H-D Riding Academy: Take the H-D Riding Academy New Rider Course or other training/safety classes to save on your premium.

Home Ownership: As a homeowner, you could qualify for a discount on your insurance.

Prompt Payer: Pay your premiums on time, and you’ll save on your insurance when you renew.

Claim-Free Renewal: Remain at-fault accident-free during your policy period to save on your premium upon renewal.

Bundled Protection: Bundle your motorcycle insurance with other products, such as planned maintenance, for a discount.

Loyalty: Harley-Davidson will reward you for being a loyal customer when you add a new bike to your account or after you’ve been a customer for more than a year.

Multi-Cycle: Save when you insure more than one motorcycle under the same policy.

Anti-Theft: Have an anti-theft device on your car? You just might save on your premium.

Military and Law Enforcement: Active and retired military and law enforcement members receive a discount on their insurance.

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance FAQs How much does insurance cost for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle? chevron-down chevron-up How much you pay for motorcycle insurance with Harley-Davidson will vary. The insurer considers factors such as the value of your bike, age, driving history and location when setting premiums. Also, your coverage will impact your premium because a liability-only policy will cost less than a policy with comprehensive and collision coverage included, for example. Getting a quote is the best way to know whether the company offers competitive rates. Is Harley motorcycle insurance good? chevron-down chevron-up Harley-Davidson offers solid motorcycle insurance coverage. It covers numerous bike types with a slew of coverage basics and add-ons, along with many discounts. The company also has a solid financial background. Its customer service ratings vary depending on who you ask and where you look, but overall, you can expect a good experience. What is the difference between regular car insurance and motorcycle insurance? chevron-down chevron-up One of the primary differences between car and motorcycle insurance is the scope of coverage. For example, motorcycle insurance doesn't cover passengers, so you'll need to add additional coverage, such as guest passenger liability insurance, which pays toward your passenger's medical bills if you're in a collision and they're injured. Also, since motorcycles are more seasonal than cars, many insurers have lay-up insurance. This coverage allows you to reduce coverage on your bike while it's in storage during colder months. Instead, you'll typically have comprehensive coverage to protect it against non collision related damages. What is the best motorcycle insurance company? chevron-down chevron-up The best motorcycle company for you will depend on your needs, budget and general preferences. While we can share information about Harley-Davidson and other insurers, it's up to you to determine the right option for your needs.

How we evaluated Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance

We analyzed numerous factors when evaluating Harley-Davidson for this motorcycle insurance review. Some of the factors include:

Coverage: The company offers a range of coverages so you can adequately protect your motorcycle, yourself, passengers and third parties if you’re in a collision or other covered event.

Availability: Harley-Davidson writes policies in 48 states, making it widely available to most motorcycle riders. Only those in Alaska, Hawaii and Washington D.C. can’t get a policy.

Financial stability: It scores an A+ (superior) 2023 A.M. Best Financial Strength rating. This indicates that it’s in a strong position to meet its financial obligation to policyholders.

Customer service: We look at BBB ratings and NAIC complaint data to determine the company's quality of customer service.

Summary of Money’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance review

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance has its pros and cons. It offers other products such as financing and extended service plans, covers many motorcycle types and has optional equipment replacement cost coverage. Additionally, the company has discounts for military members, law enforcement, experienced riders and more.

However, there are some cons to consider, such as the inability to bundle motorcycle insurance with other policies and limited coverage availability in Alaska, Hawaii and Washington D.C.

Overall, Harley-Davidson makes our list as one of the best motorcycle insurance companies because it offers solid coverage with various options and discounts. However, its limitations in bundling and coverage availability may affect some customers’ decisions.