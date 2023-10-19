Foremost Motorcycle Insurance Review

When you’re ready to hit the open road, you want the best motorcycle insurance that fits your needs. Whether you’re a motorcycle collector or new to the two-wheel riding world, your insurance coverage will help protect your financial investment and allow you to ride with more peace of mind. This review will look at Foremost Insurance, part of the Farmers Insurance Company.

We highlight the company’s coverage options, customer service ratings, financial strength and additional information to help you make an informed decision. Is Foremost the insurance provider that will give you the security and coverage you need? Keep reading to find out.

Best motorcycle insurance for track riders

Foremost Insurance is the best motorcycle insurance company for track motorists. It takes the top spot in this category because it’s the only insurance company on our best-of list that even offers coverage if you ride on a track.

Track day coverage is a unique policy that pays to repair or replace your motorcycle if you’re in an accident while riding on a racetrack. Many companies don’t offer this option or only include it as an add-on because track riding is a high-risk activity they prefer not to be financially responsible for if an accident occurs.

Foremost motorcycle insurance pros and cons

Pros Track day coverage is included with Plus and Elite packages

Offers first-accident forgiveness, optional equipment coverage and helmet and safety apparel coverage

Offers many discounts, including lay-up, locked storage and preferred operator Cons Has limited customer service hours

Doesn't sell policies online

Pros explained

Track day coverage is included with Plus and Elite packages

Foremost includes track day coverage in its Plus and Elite packages. That means your bike has a layer of protection when you’re riding on the track. The company's website doesn’t mention what it covers or its coverage limits, but you can inquire about it when speaking with an insurance agent.

First-accident forgiveness, optional equipment coverage and helmet and safety apparel coverage

Along with track day coverage, Foremost offers several coverage options and benefits.

One of its stand-out insurance options is first accident forgiveness, which it includes in the Saver, Plus and Elite packages. This feature will keep your premiums the same after your first at-fault accident.

Optional equipment coverage is also included in each package. This coverage pays toward bike customization not original to the manufacturer, such as custom paint and sidecars.

You can get up to $5,000 in coverage, depending on the plan. However, you can increase your limit to $30,000.

Depending on your package, you can receive up to $2,500 in coverage for helmet and safety apparel. This will cover damages to anything designed to protect you in an accident, such as helmets and goggles.

Many discounts, including lay-up, locked storage and preferred operator

Foremost also gives you many opportunities to save on your premium with locked storage, preferred operator and lay-up discounts. While the company doesn’t indicate how much you can save with these discounts or others it offers, every dollar you can shave off your payment counts.

Cons explained

Limited customer service hours

Claims and roadside assistance are available 24/7, however, the main customer service phone number has limited hours. You can only reach the company Monday - Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. EST, so if you need support on the weekend, you’re out of luck.

Doesn’t sell policies online

Foremost requires that you speak to an agent to finalize your policy. If you prefer an entirely online experience, the process might be inconvenient for you.

Foremost motorcycle insurance coverage

Foremost tries to make selecting coverage easy for policyholders by offering three packages with varying levels of protection. You can customize these packages to best suit your needs, whether you’re riding a scooter, dirt bike, electric bike or sport bike.

Package options

Saver: This policy is for you if you prioritize low premiums and basic coverage. It includes the following.

$500 helmet and safety apparel coverage

First accident forgiveness

Available optional equipment (Actual cash value)

Optional towing and roadside assistance

Plus: This policy offers a balance of good coverage and affordability.

First accident forgiveness

Total loss settlement (two yrs.)

$3,500 optional equipment

$1,500 Helmet and safety apparel

Towing and roadside assistance

Trip interruption and track day coverage

Elite: This policy is for you if you want a high level of coverage. It includes everything from the plus package along with the following.

Diminishing deductible

Deductible waiver

Enhanced rental

Permissive use rental

Total loss settlement (five yrs.)

$5,000 Optional equipment at replacement cost

$2,000 Personal effects at replacement cost

$2,500 Helmet and safety apparel and more

Other coverage options

Along with the packages listed above, Foremost offers optional coverages. Here are some of their options.

Vintage and vintage elite

Custom and custom elite

Low-speed and low-speed elite

Bodily injury and property damage liability only

Replacement cost total loss settlement

Additional optional equipment (up to $30,000)

Transport trailer

Medical payments

Additional limits of liability

Foremost motorcycle insurance pricing

Foremost Insurance uses many factors to set premiums for motorcycle insurance. The company considers your bike, age and driving record, the type of coverage you select, and your deductible. That’s why it’s hard to say how much it charges for motorcycle insurance.

The best way to get an idea of pricing is to secure a quote. Depending on where you live, you can call for a quote, find a local agent or request a quote online. You should receive an estimate within 2-3 business days if you select the online option.

Foremost motorcycle insurance financial stability

AM Best gives Foremost an A rating, indicating excellent financial stability. Also, the company has been around since 1952, so it has a long track record of providing service to its customers.

Foremost motorcycle insurance accessibility

Availability

You can secure a Foremost motorcycle insurance policy in all states except Massachusetts and Hawaii. It also has over 38,000 agents throughout the country. Depending on where you live, you can speak to someone local to your area or even meet them face to face.

Contact information

Claims: File a claim and check its status online or call the claims department 24/7 at 800-527-3907.

Roadside Assistance: Reach towing & roadside assistance 24/7 at 800-554-6678.

Pay bill: Pay your bill through the customer portal or make a one-time payment online. Plus, you can speak to a customer service representative Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. EST or use the automated system 24/7 at 800-532-4221.

User experience

Foremost's website is streamlined with a high-level overview of its motorcycle insurance coverages and discounts. The primary goal is for you to get an online quote or contact an agent.

It doesn’t provide much information about its offerings or educational material to help you better understand the coverage you need or how to find the right policy.

Foremost motorcycle insurance customer satisfaction

According to the NAIC, which tracks customer complaints in the insurance industry, Foremost receives more complaints than you’d expect from a company its size. However, this isn’t specific to its motorcycle insurance. It includes all private passenger insurance policies such as car insurance and boat insurance. Foremost receives a 1.40 when the average is 1.0.

The BBB doesn’t accredit the company or have logged customer reviews on the site. Also, it isn’t ranked by J.D. Power and Associates.

With such little information to go by, it’s hard to determine whether you may have a great experience or one that doesn’t meet your expectations.

Foremost motorcycle insurance discounts

Foremost doesn’t share much information about its discounts on its main site; however, it does list three options and indicates there are more available.

Multi-vehicle: If you have more than one bike or motorcycle on your policy, you can save with a multi-vehicle discount.

Multi-policy: Get a discount on your premium when you have more than one policy with any Farmers Insurance Group company, including Foremost and Bristol West.

Endorsement: You can save on your policy if you have a motorcycle endorsement on your license.

After doing a little digging, we discovered a more comprehensive list of discounts offered to motorcycle riders, including:

Motorcycle safety course

Safety course instructor

Anti-lock brakes

Paid in full

Lay-up

Locked storage

Advance purchase

Loyalty

Safety equipment/devices

Prior insurance

Preferred operator

Foremost motorcycle insurance FAQs Is Foremost Insurance reputable? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Foremost is a reputable company. It's a Farmers Insurance company which has been around since 1928. Foremost was founded in 1952 and is now represented by over 38,000 agents nationwide. It also has an A rating from A.M. Best, indicating excellent financial stability. How do I get a quote for Foremost? chevron-down chevron-up Your motorcycle insurance quote process at Foremost will vary depending on where you live. Some states require you to call for a quote, others will ask you to speak to a local agent, and some allow you to request a quote online. If you request a quote online, you should receive it within 2-3 business days. What is Foremost's customer service rating? chevron-down chevron-up NAIC complaint data highlights that Foremost receives an above-average number of complaints for a company its size. There are no BBB ratings for the company and it isn't ranked by J.D. Power and Associates, so additional insight into Foremost's customer service is limited. Does Foremost offer discounts? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Foremost offers numerous discounts to help you save on your premium. Some of them include the motorcycle safety course, lay-up and multi-policy discounts. Complete a quote to see if you qualify. Is Foremost the cheapest motorcycle insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Since motorcycle insurance rates vary depending on several factors, such as your bike, level of coverage and driving history, we can't say whether Foremost offers the cheapest motorcycle insurance. The best way to find the most affordable rate for you is to compare quotes from different insurers.

How we evaluated Foremost motorcycle insurance

We analyzed numerous factors when evaluating Foremost for this motorcycle insurance review. Some of the factors include:

Coverage: The company offers 3 customizable insurance packages, along with numerous add-ons so you can get the level of protection you desire.

Availability: Foremost writes policies in 48 states, so it’s available to most riders. The motorcycle program isn’t available in Massachusetts or Hawaii.

Financial stability: It scored an "A" Financial Strength rating from AM Best in 2023. This indicates it has an excellent ability to pay claims, so it’s less likely to go out of business.

Customer service: The NAIC complaint data indicates that Foremost receives more customer complaints than the average company its size. Since it's not ranked by JD Power ranking or accredited by the BBB, that’s all we can go by to understand the quality of its customer service.

Summary of Money’s Foremost insurance review

Foremost Insurance, a Farmers Insurance Company, offers motorcycle insurance coverage to riders. It emphasizes the company’s unique offering of track day coverage, along with various policy packages, optional coverages and discounts.

While Foremost boasts strong financial stability and widespread accessibility through numerous agents, its customer service receives mixed reviews, with limited availability and above-average complaint rates.

The company makes our list as one of the best motorcycle insurance carriers because of its track day coverage.