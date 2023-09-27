USAA Motorcycle Insurance Review

If you're a veteran, active military member or eligible family member of a military member or veteran, you may be able to save money on your motorcycle insurance through USAA. Here's what you need to know about the company and whether it’s a good fit for you.

Best motorcycle insurance for veterans and military families

Veterans, military personnel and their qualifying family members have a great option available to them when it comes to finding the best motorcycle insurance. As a USAA member, you automatically save up to 5% on your premiums. Beyond the savings, you’ll enjoy 24-hour roadside assistance, 24-hour claims service, exceptional customer service and more. Here’s some additional information about why USAA motorcycle insurance might be smart if you have a military affiliation.

USAA motorcycle insurance pros and cons

Pros 24/7 claims processing

Convenient app

Affordable coverage Cons Only available to those with military affiliation

USAA isn't the actual insurer

Pros explained

24/7 claims processing

USAA offers 24/7 claims processing, so if you’re involved in an accident, you won’t have to wait until business hours to contact a representative and start the claims process. You can also file a claim and check the status online if that’s a better option.

Convenient app

USAA offers a convenient mobile app to manage your services easily. This is especially beneficial if you use USAA for additional products such as banking, credit cards or homeowners insurance. With the app, you can also view your insurance card, make payments, check the status of your claim and request 24/7 roadside assistance.

Affordable coverage

USAA is typically a more affordable option for insurance. While the cost of your policy will depend on specific factors such as your age, motorcycle and driving history, you can expect to pay less than you would at other companies.

Cons explained

Only available to those with military affiliation

Unfortunately, USAA motorcycle insurance is available to a limited population. You can only enroll if you’re a veteran, active military personnel or eligible family member. Eligible family members include children, spouses and divorced or widowed spouses. Veterans and their immediate family members may only qualify for USAA services if the serviceperson was honorably discharged.

USAA isn’t the actual insurer

When you sign up for insurance with USAA, you’re technically not being insured by them. Instead, you’re signing up for a policy through Progressive, which offers a discount to USAA members. This won’t be an issue for most people, but if you prefer that Progressive doesn’t manage your policy, you’ll want to keep that in mind.

USAA motorcycle insurance offerings

USAA motorcycle insurance offers policyholders a wide array of benefits and comprehensive coverage. Here are some coverage options available to you as a member.

Bodily injury and property damage liability coverage

Bodily injury and property damage liability coverage pays the repair costs and hospital bills for other people affected by an accident you cause. It’ll also cover your legal expenses should the other party take legal action. This is a minimum insurance requirement in most states.

Comprehensive and collision coverage

USAA offers collision coverage, which pays to repair or replace your bike if you’re in an accident. Comprehensive coverage is also available. This coverage pays for your bike in events beyond your control, such as natural disasters or theft. If you have a lease or loan on your motorcycle, your lender will require you to maintain comprehensive and collision coverage.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

If you're in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the claim, your uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage kicks in. This added protection will give you peace of mind on the road. It also protects you if you’re involved in a hit-and-run with another driver.

Medical payments coverage

Medical payments coverage means that USAA will cover hospital bills and medical expenses for those injured in an accident in which you’re involved, whether it was or wasn’t your fault. This can include you, your passengers and those in the other vehicle or vehicles involved in the crash.

Roadside assistance coverage

USAA offers 24/7 roadside assistance, which is invaluable if you are stranded. It’ll cover the cost of a tow to a nearby repair shop, replace a flat tire, help you get out of mud or snow, and provide a jump-start should you find yourself with a dead battery. It also offers fuel delivery if you run out of gas. The best part about it is the company claims the typical time between a service call and help arriving is 60 to 90 minutes, which means you won’t spend a whole day waiting for assistance on the side of the road.

USAA motorcycle insurance pricing

How much you pay for your motorcycle insurance will depend on various factors. USAA looks at your driving history, the make and model of your motorcycle and your location to determine your premium. Other factors influencing how much you’ll pay include the age and experience of all covered riders and how you plan to use your motorcycle.

You can obtain an online quote from USAA by logging into their website and providing basic information about yourself and your motorcycle. Before securing a policy, inquire about any discounts you may be eligible for.

USAA motorcycle insurance financial stability

Founded in 1922 by army officers, USAA offers a reduced rate for military personnel and their dependents' financial and insurance products. While some might assume it’s a nonprofit or a federal government subsidiary, it's a private company.

USAA enjoys an A++ rating from AM Best, one of the three primary business credit rating agencies. This is the agency’s highest possible rating and reflects its belief that USAA has high financial stability.

USAA motorcycle insurance accessibility

Here's what you need to know about how accessible USAA is as a possible or current motorcycle insurance customer.

Availability

USAA's products are only available to active military members, veterans, and qualifying dependents. A qualifying dependent is a child, a spouse, or a former spouse who has yet to remarry. Those who don’t fit these criteria are not eligible for any USAA financial or insurance products. It’s currently available to eligible members in all 50 states.

Contact information

Those who want more information about USAA insurance can call 1-800-531-8722, Monday through Friday, 6 AM to 10 PM or Saturday, 8 AM to 8 PM, central time. Roadside assistance is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-531-8555 or reaching out through the USAA app.

User experience

The USAA website allows members to stay on top of their banking and insurance products by logging into their personalized accounts. The website is informative, providing a wealth of information about what insurance is and the various products USAA offers. The company has an incredibly convenient app for members as it allows instant access to customer service and roadside assistance.

USAA motorcycle insurance customer satisfaction

In the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, USAA consistently ranked as the highest or one of the highest insurance providers in customer satisfaction in all regions. While there are some negative USAA motorcycle insurance reviews from customers on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, the company has a long track record in the insurance industry for offering top-tier service to its customers.

USAA motorcycle insurance FAQ Who is eligible for USAA insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Only military personnel, veterans and their qualifying dependents are eligible for USAA insurance. Qualifying dependents include the children of USAA members, their spouses, widows/widowers, and ex-spouses who've yet to remarry. Is USAA insurance good? chevron-down chevron-up Many USAA insurance policyholders consider it to be good coverage. Industry experts also sing USAA's praises for how it serves the military community with quality coverage, excellent customer service and more. The primary con of this company is that it's not available outside of the military community. How much is USAA motorcycle insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Premiums for USAA motorcycle insurance will vary based on numerous factors, including your driving background, zip code and motorcycle make and model. Getting a quote is the best way to see how much you might pay. Is USAA insurance legit? chevron-down chevron-up USAA has been in business for over 100 years, so it's safe to say it's a well-established and legitimate company. Over the years, it has built a reputation for providing quality insurance and other financial products to the military community.

How we evaluated USAA motorcycle insurance

In evaluating USAA motorcycle insurance, we considered a variety of factors, including:

Services: We looked at what services were available to those with USAA motorcycle insurance and what was covered by the plan.

Pricing: We researched the prices for USAA motorcycle insurance and compared them to other options on the market.

Availability: We reviewed the availability of USAA’s insurance products, limited to military personnel and their qualifying dependents.

Customer Satisfaction: We looked at sources such as J.D. Power and the BBB to get a sense of the customer service experience offered by the company, which included reading USAA motorcycle insurance reviews from real customers.

Summary of Money's USAA motorcycle insurance review

Those who serve our country and their families deserve to save as much as they can on their expenses, and that’s one of the most significant benefits of USAA motorcycle insurance. In addition to saving money, members can enjoy a wide range of coverage options, fantastic customer service, roadside assistance and a convenient app. However, if you’re not affiliated with the military, you won’t be able to have the USAA experience.