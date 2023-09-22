AMB Credit Consultants Credit Repair Review

There are a lot of factors that can hurt your credit score, including late payments, a high credit utilization ratio and numerous credit inquiries. A bad credit score can keep you from buying a house, being approved for a loan or even getting hired for certain jobs. AMB Credit Consultants might be able to help if you've found yourself saddled with a poor credit score. Read on for our full review.

The best credit repair companies can help create a plan of action that's tailor-made for you and your needs. If both you and your partner are struggling with poor credit history, AMB Credit Consultants might be worth considering.

Not only does the company take a personalized approach to credit repair, but it offers a discount for couples who are seeking to repair their credit and improve their financial future. Here's how AMB Credit Consultants might be able to help both you and your partner.

AMB Credit Consultants credit repair pros and cons

Pros Discount for couples

Great customer reviews

Personalized plans Cons Requires credit card for consultation

Requires enrollment in third-party credit monitoring, which is an additional fee

Six- to nine-month commitment

Pros explained

Discount for couples

AMB Credit Consultants charge an initial fee of $149 and a subsequent monthly fee of $99 for individuals who wish to sign up for its program. However, should you choose to enroll as a couple, you can pay an initial fee of $198 and a subsequent monthly fee of $198, saving $100 off the initial fee.

Great customer reviews

AMB Credit Consultants has very high customer satisfaction ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and other customer review websites. Many of the AMB Credit Consultants reviews highlight great customer service experiences, fast improvement on their credit reports and knowledgeable staff that helped them to better understand their credit history and how to avoid repeating past credit blunders.

Personalized plans

AMB Credit Consultants creates personalized "Plan of Action Reports" tailored to each individual customer's needs.

After your initial consultation, your credit consultant will create a personalized report detailing anything inaccurate or outdated that could be challenged or stricken from your report.

Then, your consultant will act as your advocate in having these items amended or removed. Your plan of action is ongoing, with the company offering unlimited disputes and credit education to members as part of its debt management plans.

Cons explained

Requires credit card for consultation

Most people would probably prefer to get more information about a company or a program before handing over sensitive data such as their credit card or Social Security number. For this reason, many companies offer free consultations to prospective customers who want to learn more about a program.

AMB Credit Consultants requires a lot of information upfront. Not only must you fill out a form that asks you for your address and Social Security number, but you must also provide a credit card before you can receive a consultation.

Mandatory credit monitoring is an additional fee

AMB Credit Consultants requires that you sign up for credit monitoring before you even apply for a consultation, and dictates that it must be through its preferred credit monitoring website, IdentityIQ. At $24.99 a month, IdentityIQ is an additional expense on top of the already fairly pricey monthly membership with AMB Credit Consultants.

Additionally, customers are discouraged from using other credit monitoring websites including AnnualCreditReport.com, a widely recognized (and government-sponsored) provider of free credit reports.

Six- to nine-month commitment

AMB Credit Consultants requires a six -to nine-month commitment at signup. Our team attempted to reach the company but both listed phone numbers were disconnected as of this writing, so further details remain unclear.

AMB Credit Consultants credit repair plans

AMB Credit Consultants offers credit repair plans for both individuals and couples. Here's more information about what you can expect from both. For an individual, this plan costs $99 per month, with an initial cost of $149 for enrollment.

AMB Credit Empowerment — Individual

The AMB Credit Empowerment individual plan consists of four steps:

Advise: After filling out your information on the website and scheduling a consultation, one of the company's consultants will talk to you to get a sense of your financial situation and any discrepancies or issues that you'd like to see remedied. You'll also be able to discuss your financial and credit goals.

Audit: After you've enrolled in the program, your consultant will analyze your credit report to determine the factors that are impacting your credit score. Your consultant will then create a plan of action suited to your individual needs.

Awareness: Your consultant will help explain the intricacies of the credit system and educate you on ways you can improve your credit going forward.

Action: The AMB Team will challenge any errors or outdated information on your credit report.

AMB Credit Empowerment — Couple

This plan offers the same four-step plan as the individual option. You and your partner will pay an initial cost of $198 — which is cheaper than if the two of you were to enroll separately on individual plans — in addition to a $198 monthly fee.

AMB Credit Consultants pricing

The service offered by AMB Credit Consultants isn't exactly cheap, especially when you factor in that you'll also have to sign up for the IdentityIQ credit monitoring program, which is $24.99 per month. So for an individual, you'll be paying $149 upfront, plus an additional $123.99 per month when you factor in the cost of ongoing credit monitoring.

AMB Credit Consultants accessibility

Availability

According to their website, AMB Credit Consultants services are offered nationwide.

Contact information

AMB Credit Consultants has a toll-free contact number at 800-720-0992; its customer service hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Central time. However, our team was unable to reach the company via this number as of this writing.

The company also has an email form on its website, in addition to offering after-hours help for customers by appointment.

User experience

Much of the information and educational materials advertised on the AMB Credit Consultants website seems to only be accessible to its current customers. While the website features a blog, the articles seem to be more about general financial and budgeting advice rather than tips on credit improvement.

AMB Credit Consultants credit repair customer satisfaction

The AMB Credit Consultants reviews on the BBB website are overwhelmingly positive, scoring a 4.73 out of a possible 5. Many reviews have customers praising not only AMB Credit Consultants as a company but Johnson-Hall herself for taking a hands-on approach with cases.

AMB Credit Consultants FAQ How long does it take to repair credit with AMB Credit Consultants? chevron-down chevron-up The company doesn't provide a timeline of how long one can expect the process of credit repair through AMB Credit Consultants to take. However, the process of improving your credit doesn't happen overnight, so it's likely that it will take a few weeks or months to determine if the service can help you obtain significant changes to your scores with the major credit bureaus. How does credit repair work? chevron-down chevron-up While every credit repair company offers different service packages, these typically involve going through your credit history to find erroneously reported or outdated information. Note, however, that no one can eliminate correctly reported negative items from your credit history. Are credit repair companies worth it? chevron-down chevron-up It depends. You can repair bad credit yourself if you have the time and are willing to dispute items with the bureaus and/or creditors yourself. However, the best credit repair companies often employ experts in credit matters and disputes, which could make the process much easier and quicker. Is AMB Credit Consultants legit? chevron-down chevron-up While the company isn't as well-established as some of its competitors, it garners largely positive customer reviews and testimonials.

How we evaluated AMB Credit Consultants

Here are some factors we considered when evaluating AMB Credit Consultants:

Plans offered: We looked at the plans offered by AMB Credit Consultants, including prices.

Accessibility: We researched the accessibility of the company's products, including availability and the overall user experience.

Customer satisfaction: We read through AMB Credit Consultants reviews to get a sense of how the company's customers felt about their experience.

Summary of Money's AMB Credit Consultants review

AMB Credit Consultants offers a personalized approach to fixing your credit and discounts in the initial fee for couples. It also has great customer ratings on the Better Business Bureau portal.

However, there are certainly some drawbacks. You have to provide your credit card information before you could get a free consultation, and the initial six- to nine-month commitment can be a big step for potential customers, especially considering that it is more expensive than other companies that offer the same services.