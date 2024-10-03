Avatar

Taína Cuevas is a managing editor for Money’s consumer credit team.

As the editor for the credit content team, she oversees our credit repair, credit cards and background check pages, among many others. Her eye for the fine print and experience with banking regulations also led her to head Money’s credit cards compliance department, which she has managed since 2022.

Taína has worked as a writer, researcher and editor in an array of industries for close to 20 years.

Before joining Money, she spent close to a decade in background investigations, where she served as investigator, report editor and supervisor to a team of researchers conducting specialized due diligence for high-profile banks, accounting firms and investors.

Throughout this time, she’s worked as a writer, editor and translator for publications in both English and Spanish. While her first journalism job involved covering arts and entertainment for the newspaper Primera Hora, she later specialized in the legal, real estate and financial fields.

She's taught both English and Spanish as second languages, and has helped train writers and editors of all levels of experience. Her work has been published in MSN, Yahoo! News, Whole Life Times, the San Luis Obispo Tribune, among many other outlets.

Taína graduated from Franklin University Switzerland, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Visual and Communication Arts and Italian with honors. She also pursued post-graduate training in print journalism from Boston University.

She is a member of ACES: The Society for Editing, heads Money’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and keeps our team’s stress levels a lot more manageable by leading the office’s weekly meditations.

Education

Franklin University Switzerland

Make sure to monitor your credit and check your credit report frequently — errors are more common than most people think.

11 Best Background Check Sites of October 2024

Published: Oct 3, 202433 min read
6 Best Credit Repair Companies of October 2024

Published: Oct 2, 202430 min read
14 Best Travel Credit Cards of October 2024

Published: Sep 30, 202433 min read
Best Credit Cards of October 2024

Published: Sep 30, 202448 min read
7 Best Home Warranty Companies of October 2024

Published: Sep 26, 202428 min read
Understanding Your Credit Report: What It Is And How To Read It

Published: Sep 16, 202410 min read
How to Remove a Charge-off from Your Credit Report

Published: Sep 4, 20249 min read
What Is a Credit Score?

Published: Aug 23, 202413 min read
How Do Medical Bills Affect Your Credit?

Published: Aug 23, 20244 min read

