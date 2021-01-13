Lexington Law Credit Repair Review 2021

Lexington Law Credit Repair Services Review

With Lexington Law, you’ll get an experienced company that specializes in credit repair and has the legal background to take full advantage of the provisions of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. But the law firm has also had some regulatory issues that, although they don’t directly affect the credit repair process, you should take into consideration when evaluating the company as a whole.

PROS

Expert legal advice. You won’t be dealing with just a credit repair firm at Lexington Law, you’ll be dealing with lawyers and paralegals who are familiar with credit reporting laws and know the ins and outs of disputing negative and incorrect information found on your report in order to fix your bad credit.

Free consultation. You can get a free initial evaluation of your credit report along with recommendations on how to address any negative items by calling and speaking with a Lexington Law representative.

Three types of credit repair services. Depending on how bad your credit is, you can choose from three different levels of service, from simple credit bureau challenges and lender interventions up to a full package that includes credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Plenty of educational resources. The Lexington Law website provides you with numerous articles relating to your credit, from understanding how credit works to steps you can take to improve your score and dispute incorrect information on your credit report on your own.

CONS

Regulatory action. Lexington Law is the subject of a lawsuit brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. On May 2, 2019, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed suit against Lexington Law and related firms. The suit alleges that Lexington Law illegally requested and received payment of prohibited upfront fees for its credit repair services and that the firm made deceptive representations in its marketing. The company denies these allegations and maintains that the rules it is accused of violating are obsolete and have not been enforced against or interpreted to apply to the credit repair industry. The court has not yet ruled on the issues of fact and law presented by this case.

More expensive. Compared to other credit repair companies, Lexington Law has slightly higher costs associated with their services.

Not available in all states. While Lexington Law operates in the majority of U.S. states, it does not provide services in either Oregon or North Carolina.

Lexington Law Service Levels

Concord Standard – Basic service level which only includes bureau challenges and creditor interventions

– Basic service level which only includes bureau challenges and creditor interventions Concord Premier – Moderate service level which adds inquiry assist, score analysis, credit consultation, ReportWatch, and Transunion alerts

– Moderate service level which adds inquiry assist, score analysis, credit consultation, ReportWatch, and Transunion alerts PremierPlus – Advanced service that adds on cease and dispute letters, FICO score tracker, identity protection, and personal finance tools.

Negative Items on Your Credit Report Lexington Law Can Help With

The following are some of the negative items that, under the right circumstances, can be removed from your credit report.

Charge offs

Collections

Late payments

Bankruptcies

Foreclosures

Repossession

Lexington Law Credit Repair Services

According to the FCRA, each credit bureau or creditor is required to investigate the accuracy of the information contained in your credit report and issue their findings within 30 days of receiving the initial claim. Knowing how to correctly dispute this information is key to getting the results you want.

The credit repair process starts off by pulling and analyzing your credit reports in order to identify any negative items that could be affecting your score. Once all the information has been gathered, Lexington Law will formulate a plan on how best to address the items in your report, targeting any questionable information that could be lowering your credit score.

The next step in the process is challenging that negative information. Lexington Law will send the right correspondence to Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion, and, if necessary, to individual creditors, asking for the inaccurate items to be removed from your report. The firm can also serve as a negotiator between you and your creditors, with the ultimate goal of getting debts resolved.

As the final step, Lexington Law will continue to monitor your report on a monthly basis to make sure corrections to your credit report have been made, and continue to request corrections if necessary.

Keep in mind, however, that Lexington Law can only dispute inaccurate information. If the negative items in your credit report are accurate, they cannot be removed. Also, getting incorrect items removed from your report takes time. How much time will depend on what type of information is incorrect. Lexington Law says their clients use their services for an average of six months, but repairing your credit could take longer.

Lexington Law’s Legal Expertise and Educational Resources

Getting inaccurate information removed from your credit report can be complicated, confusing, and time-consuming. While you can definitely do some of the work yourself, it doesn’t hurt to have an expert on board to ensure the process is done correctly and in a timely manner.

What makes Lexington Law different from other credit repair companies is that they are a full-service law firm that is familiar with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The firm keeps up to date with changes to the law, and can leverage that knowledge to your advantage.

When you sign up for one of Lexington Law’s packages, you’ll be working with lawyers and paralegals who specialize in all aspects of credit repair. This includes not only having incorrect information removed from your credit reports but also negotiating with credit reporting agencies to remove items such as late payments, charge-offs, and foreclosures, which aren’t as easy to remove.

Lexington Law can also provide expert help when negotiating directly with creditors to obtain a debt settlement and, in a worst-case scenario, provide legal representation in court if necessary.

You’ll also find plenty of articles on a variety of topics related to your credit score, as well as your rights under federal law pertaining to your credit. You can access detailed explanations of the types of information that can affect your credit score, and whether these items can be disputed or not. You’ll also find information ranging from how to read your report correctly and identify potential problems, to the steps necessary for correctly disputing negative items.

Other topics of discussion that you’ll find on the Lexington Law website include managing your credit cards, understanding what factors go into your credit score, and maintaining your credit once you’ve improved your score.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Lexington Law can help you meet your credit score goals. Get Started ADVERTISEMENT

Lexington Law Firm Company Information

Lexington Law started focusing almost exclusively on credit repair services in 2004, with the goal of revolutionizing the credit repair industry by combining technology and legal expertise to help consumers achieve a better credit rating. By 2010, the law firm had seen over 1 million sign-ups for their services.

To date, Lexington Law has helped its clients remove over 56 million negative items from their credit reports, averaging about 10 negative items removed per client.

In addition to credit repair, Lexington Law also provides legal services, in select states, relating to general litigation, child custody cases, bankruptcy, divorce, criminal defense, property and water rights, and DUI cases, as well as some pro bono work.

Lexington Law currently has offices in Utah and Arizona, and its services are available in every state except Oregon and North Carolina.

Lexington Law Pricing

Lexington Law charges a monthly fee for its services. There are three service levels you can choose from, depending on the amount of help you need in trying to repair your credit. The fees are as follows:

Concord Standard Plan – $89.85/month

Concord Premier Plan – $109.95/month

Premier Plus Plan – $129.95/month

There is also a first-work fee due when you first sign up that will vary depending on the amount of help you need. Services not included in the above plans, which could include litigation, will be a separate fee. Always ask about all any charges that may not be included in the service packages to make sure you have a better idea of the total cost of using Lexington Law’s services.

Lexington Law does offer a 50% discount on the first-work fee for veterans and active duty members of the military, as well as a discount for couples when both spouses sign up for service.

Lexington Law FAQs

Is Lexington Law a legitimate credit repair company?

Yes. Lexington Law has been specializing in credit repair services since 2004, and is considered one of the top credit repair companies in the U.S.

Does Lexington Law guarantee its work?

No. While Lexington Law has been successful in removing negative items from its clients’ credit reports, there is no guarantee that it can remove any or all of the items that are currently affecting your score. Success will depend on the type of information found in your credit reports and the information’s accuracy. Lexington Law does guarantee it will do everything possible to help you obtain better credit.

How does Lexington Law’s prices compare with other credit repair companies?

Lexington Law charges between $89.85 and $129.95 per month for its service packages, which is slightly higher than some other well known credit repair companies.

How long will repairing my credit take with Lexington Law?

Lexington Law says their clients use the firm’s services for an average of six months. However, it will depend on what kind of information is negatively affecting your credit report. Some issues may be resolved in a little more than a month, while others could take close to a year or more to resolve.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Even one mistake could damage your credit score considerably. To make credit repair easier, Lexington Law can identify and challenge questionable items on your behalf. Click below to start repairing your credit! Get Started ADVERTISEMENT

Lexington Law Takeaways