Nationwide offers insurance, retirement and investing products. It’s an excellent option for vintage and classic motorcycle coverage. The company also has some exciting features for everyday bike owners. Read on for a Nationwide motorcycle insurance review to help you decide whether the provider is right for you.

Best motorcycle insurance for vintage motorcycles

Nationwide is our pick for the best vintage and classic motorcycle insurance company. This refers specifically to bikes that are at least 25 years old. The insurer offers $30,000 in coverage per vintage bike, which is especially useful because these often have a higher-than-average value.

You can even add up to 12 motorcycles to a single policy, which is great if you’re a collector. In addition to coverage for each bike, Nationwide’s classic motorcycle coverage includes apparel coverage and Guaranteed Value coverage, so physical damages are paid for on an agreed value basis.

Nationwide motorcycle insurance pros and cons

Pros Comprehensive vintage and classic motorcycle coverage

Useful mobile app

Multiple discount options Cons Limited information about pricing

Not available in all 50 states

Slow claims processing

Pros explained

Let’s look at what Nationwide gets right with its motorcycle insurance services.

Comprehensive vintage and classic motorcycle coverage

Nationwide may be especially well-suited to you if you own vintage and classic bikes, as it covers motorcycles and scooters over 25 years old. What’s more, the classic motorcycle policy doesn’t have any mileage limits. Your riding gear, including gloves, jackets and helmets, is protected. There’s no minimum coverage value, and you can insure your motorcycles to an agreed-upon amount reflecting their actual value.e.

Useful mobile app

Nationwide’s mobile app works with Android and iOS devices. It lets you check and modify your policy, make payments and track claims. The app also tracks tow trucks and servicers’ ETA if you have Roadside Assistance coverage.

Multiple discount options

Nationwide has several discounts for motorcycle insurance, and it’s relatively easy to qualify for some of them. Completing a motorcycle safety course, having multiple policies with Nationwide, and being a riding association member are just a few ways you can save on your policy.

Cons explained

If you’re considering Nationwide motorcycle insurance, here are a few caveats to be aware of.

Limited information about pricing

The Nationwide website offers limited details about its policies and almost no information on pricing. You must contact a Nationwide agent in your region to get detailed information about how much your insurance plan will cost.

Not available in all 50 states

Nationwide isn’t available throughout the U.S. There are seven states where you can’t get insurance coverage: Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico and Oklahoma, as well as Washington, D.C.

Slow claims processing

According to multiple online customer reviews, there may be problems with Nationwide’s claims process. Users have mentioned issues like rejected claims, reimbursements that are several weeks late and non-responsive customer service when trying to make a claim.

Nationwide motorcycle insurance offerings

Nationwide provides various coverage options for motorcycle owners, including basic and specialized offerings such as classic motorcycle insurance.

Basic motorcycle insurance coverage

Nationwide offers the following basic coverage options:

Collision coverage: This covers damage to your vehicle if you collide with another car.

Property damage liability: This coverage pays for damages to someone else’s vehicle or property if you’re at fault in an accident.

Bodily injury liability: Your policy pays for injuries to a third party, including their medical bills and loss of income if you’re at fault in an accident.

Uninsured or underinsured motorcycle coverage: This covers costs if you’re in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured person.

Medical payments: Medical payments coverage — also known as personal injury protection (PIP) — helps you pay for medical bills if you’re in an accident, no matter who is at fault.

Comprehensive coverage: This coverage pays for damages that result from non-collision-related events, such as vandalism, theft, natural disasters and more

Custom motorcycle insurance

Nationwide’s custom motorcycle insurance can be great if you’re a motorcycle enthusiast and owner with a valuable bike collection. You can insure up to 12 bikes for $50,000 each under a single policy or $30,000 if it’s a classic bike. Also, add up to $30,000 in coverage for custom parts. The insurer lets you include associated vehicles like trikes and bike trailers under the same policy.

Classic motorcycle insurance

Nationwide’s classic motorcycle insurance covers motorcycles and scooters at least 25 years old. Physical damage is covered on an agreed-upon basis with no minimum coverage. This keeps the policy accessible for all budgets and motorcycle types. Nationwide also allows for flexible usage with no fixed mileage limits, so you can ride whenever you want.

Motorcycle insurance discounts and add-ons

Nationwide offers several discounts on motorcycle insurance. You can unlock these savings by completing a motorcycle safety course, joining a riding association or installing an anti-theft device in your bike. Because it offers home, auto and life insurance, you can get a multi-policy discount by combining these policies. Similarly, you’re eligible for a multi-vehicle discount when you get Nationwide insurance for your other vehicles.

Additionally, the company offers a free annual insurance review. This allows you to regularly check your insurance policy, customize it for your motorcycle use and keep costs in check. With a vanishing deductible, you can save $100 on your deductible each year you drive accident-free, up to $500. There are also several add-ons you can get to customize your motorcycle policy:

Custom equipment coverage: With this customization, you can cover parts or equipment that aren’t original to your bike. Coverage goes up to $30,000.

Roadside Assistance: This add-on gives you access to Nationwide’s 24-hour emergency roadside service, which includes towing, gas delivery and flat tire changes. You also get up to $100 in lock-out services if you have an issue with your key.

OEM endorsement coverage: This coverage insures original parts from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) when your bike needs repairs. However, it’s only available for bikes less than 10 years old.

Nationwide motorcycle insurance pricing

Like most providers, Nationwide’s motorcycle insurance rates depend on several factors. The company considers details like the type of motorcycle, its mileage and any security features it has installed. The company will also consider your age, driving history and location. Generally, younger riders and those with sports motorcycles pay higher insurance costs.

Nationwide motorcycle insurance financial stability

Nationwide has sold insurance policies since 1926 and is now one of the largest insurance providers in the country. It holds A+ ratings from AM Best and S&P Global and an A1 rating from Moody’s. These scores indicate it has a strong financial background and can afford to continue paying claims.

Nationwide motorcycle insurance accessibility

Availability

Nationwide motorcycle insurance is available in 43 states through an agent network. You can’t get coverage in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, or Washington, D.C. You can find your nearest agent on Nationwide’s insurance locator by entering your city, state or ZIP code. The company’s service offerings differ depending on your state.

Contact information

The quickest way to contact Nationwide for a motorcycle insurance quote is by calling 1-888-891-0132. To file a claim, call 1-800-421-3535. Contact the company’s sales and service departments by dialing 1-877-669-6877. Representatives are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekdays. Service is also available 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. EST on weekends. Nationwide also has an exclusive helpline for insuring vintage motorcycles and scooters manufactured over 25 years ago. You can contact this helpline at 1-888-566-9701.

Finally, you can send a message through the company website to raise an issue or get a Nationwide insurance quote. When filling out the online form, you may specify if you’d like to be contacted by email or phone.

User experience

Getting a Nationwide motorcycle insurance quote is relatively straightforward. Enter your ZIP code on the website or use its agent locator to find your nearest agent. Customers’ user experience with Nationwide varies. Some online reviewers mention that it’s easy to file and process claims and that customer service representatives simplify account management. However, others say an outdated website interface and difficulties resolving billing issues.

Nationwide motorcycle insurance customer satisfaction

Nationwide ranked third among large insurers in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. The study compiles data from over 10,000 auto insurance customers to get insight into their demand and satisfaction levels. With 861 points out of 1,000, Nationwide beat out most of its competitors in terms of providing a positive customer experience.

Nationwide holds an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB considers the company’s history, size, industry and transparency. However, based on reviews on the BBB's website, the insurer has a particularly low score of 1.12 out of 5 stars. Many customers complain about delayed claims reimbursements and issues getting repairs done. Positive reviews mention effective claims resolution, especially when dealing with customer service representatives at Nationwide branches.

Nationwide motorcycle insurance FAQ What is Nationwide insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Nationwide is a mutual insurance company that offers car, motorcycle and home insurance in addition to other financial services. The company was founded in 1926 and has since grown to be one of the largest insurance providers in the country. Nationwide relies on an agent network, which allows you to get personalized service. However, the insurer isn't available in several states or Washington, D.C. What does Nationwide Roadside Assistance cover? chevron-down chevron-up Nationwide's Roadside Assistance add-on covers towing, gas delivery, battery jumpstart, flat tire changes and more. You can purchase a more comprehensive Nationwide Roadside Assistance Plus plan that extends the car towing service from 15 miles to 100 miles and also provides trip interruption coverage up to $500. When using the insurance company's app, you can track your tow truck, get updates on how long your assistance will take and check reviews of nearby repair shops. How do I contact Nationwide insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Nationwide insurance's phone number is 1-877-669-6877 , or you can fill out a contact form on the company's website. You can also find your nearest Nationwide agent and contact them directly.

How we evaluated Nationwide’s motorcycle insurance

We evaluated Nationwide motorcycle insurance based on several factors, including:

Standard services offered: We evaluated the quality of Nationwide’s motorcycle insurance services against comparable providers.

Non-standard policy options: We looked at policy offerings that set Nationwide apart, especially for owners of vintage and classic motorcycles.

Pricing: We considered policy pricing and the company’s value proposition.

Coverage area: We evaluated how widely the insurer’s services are available across the U.S.

Financial stability and reliability: We looked at how leading third-party credit rating agencies have evaluated Nationwide’s financial stability.

Customer experience: We looked at user feedback on verified third-party review platforms to evaluate Nationwide’s customer experience.

Summary of Money’s Nationwide motorcycle insurance review

Nationwide offers comprehensive motorcycle insurance policies that are well-suited to the needs of most classic and vintage motorcycle owners. There’s a useful mobile app available to manage your policy and file claims. Nationwide also offers a number of discount opportunities. However, you can only get Nationwide motorcycle coverage if you live in one of the 43 states where its services are available. Even though you can start the quote process online, you must speak to an agent for an actual price. Additionally, many customers complain of slow claims processing.