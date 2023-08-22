VyprVPN is a virtual private network (VPN) that offers users enhanced privacy and data security online. Founded in 2009, VyprVPN has established itself as one of the best VPN services on the market. From its independently audited no-logs policy to its strong encryption protocols, the company provides an extensive range of features to help users remain secure while browsing the web.

In this comprehensive VyprVPN review, we'll discuss its features, pricing, customer reviews, accessibility and user experience to help you decide if VyprVPN is the right VPN for you.

Best no-logging VPN

A crucial factor when selecting a VPN service for many users relates to how the company handles user data. VyprVPN has a strict no-log policy which has been audited by Leviathan (an independent consultant firm focusing on security and compliance). This means that VyprVPN doesn't "track or retain any user activity" while users are connected to its services.

While many other VPNs claim to not keep logs, VyprVPN has gone the extra step in verifying its no-logging policy through a reliable and independent third party. This helps reassure users that their data and online activity remain completely private when connected to VyprVPN.

VyprVPN pros and cons

Pros Independently audited no-logs policy

Based in Switzerland (a country with strong privacy laws)

Proprietary Chameleon protocol helps bypass VPN blocking and censorship Cons Dedicated IP address only offered for Business Cloud plan

No kill switch for iOS

Pros explained

Independently audited no-logs policy

VyprVPN has a strict and relatively transparent no-logging policy. The policy states that the company does not track or retain any user activity. This has been verified and audited by Leviathan, a security compliance consultant firm.

Based in Switzerland

VyprVPN is based in Switzerland, a country with strong privacy laws, meaning that any data collected on users will be protected under Swiss law. This is another assurance that a user’s data will remain private and secure while using VyprVPN.

Proprietary Chameleon protocol

The Chameleon protocol is an effective way to bypass VPN blocking, geo-restrictions and censorship. It scrambles OpenVPN packet metadata, making it more difficult for your ISP or government to identify that you are using a VPN.

Cons explained

Dedicated IP address only offered for Business Cloud plan

VyprVPN does not offer dedicated IP addresses for their basic business or individual plans. The only plan with a dedicated IP address is the Business Cloud plan, which is also the company's most expensive one.

No kill switch for iOS

While it does provide a kill switch for its Windows, Android and MacOS clients, VyprVPN does not offer this feature for its iOS app. This can be problematic if your VPN connection drops suddenly, as it puts your data at risk of being exposed.

VyprVPN plans

VyprVPN offers two plans tailored to suit individuals and two for businesses. All of the plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and access to the following features:

Chameleon protocol: Chameleon is the company's proprietary protocol which scrambles OpenVPN packet metadata to make it more difficult for your ISP or government to identify that you are using a VPN.

Split tunneling: This feature allows you to select which apps or websites will be tunneled through VyprVPN and which will bypass the VPN.

Protocol selection: VyprVPN allows users to choose between the WireGuard, OpenVPN, IPsec and Chameleon VPN protocols.

Domain Name System (DNS) leak protection: VyprVPN encrypts DNS requests so that your ISP can't monitor the websites or apps you visit.

No-log policy: VyprVPN does not store logs of your activity, which means that they can't be used to identify or track you.

Kill switch: This feature helps protect your data and privacy by automatically disconnecting you from the internet if VyprVPN's connection is unexpectedly lost. It's only available on Windows, MacOS and Android clients.

Connections: VyprVPN allows up to ten simultaneous connections from one account on their individual plans.

Customer support: VyprVPN has 24/7 customer support available via live chat and email.

One-month plan

The one-month plan is the most expensive, but it allows you to cancel at any time. You get access to all of VyprVPN's features and servers for one month for $10.

Annual plan

The annual plan is 50% cheaper than the one-month plan. It costs $5 per month, billed at $60 every 12 months.

VyprVPN for Business

VyprVPN for Business comes with three separate user accounts, the ability to manage them, access to VyprVPN's global business servers and a dedicated account manager. Each user can be defined as an owner, admin, technical, billing or standard user. Each of these user roles comes with different custom permissions and access controls. VyprVPN for Business costs $299 per year with the option to add additional users for $99 per year.

VyprVPN for Business Cloud

VyprVPN for Business Cloud includes all the features of VyprVPN for Business, plus your own dedicated VyprVPN server. This is the only plan offering a dedicated server that is not shared with other customers. VyprVPN for Business Cloud costs $349 per year, with the option to add additional users for $99 per year.

VyprVPN pricing

VyprVPN's monthly pricing is slightly cheaper than other leading VPN providers, while its annual plan aligns with industry standards. The company's business plans are also priced competitively compared to other large VPN providers, although the additional $99 annual fee per extra user can add up quickly for larger organizations. VyprVPN is also missing the custom enterprise plan that many of its competitors offer, which may be a deal-breaker for some.

VyprVPN financial stability

None of the three major business credit rating agencies (Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch) have issued reports on VyprVPN or its parent company Golden Frog GmbH. This makes it difficult to accurately assess the company's financial stability and long-term prospects. However, VyprVPN has been in business since 2009 and claims to have served millions of customers.

VyprVPN accessibility

Availability

VyprVPN has dedicated clients with a large variety of compatible devices, including Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Firestick and routers. There is even a Google Chrome extension that makes it easy to connect with a single click. While not as widespread as other leading providers, VyprVPN's server network in over 60 countries should allow users to connect to a nearby server from almost any region.

Contact information

VyprVPN provides two primary support options: 24/7 live chat and email support. You can access email support through a contact form on the company's support page or directly at support@vyprvpn.com. The live chat option is accessible through the chat bubble located in the bottom right corner of VyprVPN's website.

User experience

VyprVPN has a user-friendly interface and provides detailed setup instructions for its various platforms. After passing through the VyprVPN login, a single button at the bottom center of the app and desktop client activates or deactivates the VPN service. VyprVPN's list of servers and various custom settings are also available from the main screen. This list of servers can be easily filtered by country, show the server's associated speed and can be favorited for quick access later.

The VyprVPN APK download link, Mac download, PC download and other client download links are available directly from the website, making installation quick and easy. The company's website also has a detailed user guide and tutorial section, which provides helpful guides on how to use VyprVPN. The company's blog also provides up-to-date information on server status, new features and other security-related topics.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Secure your online data and internet traffic wherever you are. Norton has a strong collection of security features and an enormous network of servers that will keep your data safe. Click below to learn more. Get Started

VyprVPN customer satisfaction

Customer reviews of VyprVPN are somewhat mixed. Positive reviews note the VPN's ability to bypass various geo-restrictions and VPN blocks through its proprietary Chameleon protocol, the company's excellent customer service and its clear privacy policy. Negative reviews mostly mention issues with slow connection speeds on certain servers, occasional issues with no connection and problems with the company's 30-day money-back guarantee.

VyprVPN FAQ What is VyprVPN? chevron-down chevron-up VyprVPN is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service offered by Golden Frog, a company based in Switzerland. The VPN provides users with secure and unrestricted access to the internet by masking their IP address, making them anonymous online. It also encrypts data transferred through its servers to ensure privacy and security while browsing the internet. Is VyprVPN safe? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, VyprVPN is a safe and secure VPN service. It uses the latest encryption techniques to protect users' data from being accessed by hackers or other malicious actors. Additionally, the company's strict no-logging policy ensures that user activity is not tracked or monitored in any way. Is VyprVPN good? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, VyprVPN is a good VPN service. It has a server network that's on par with other VPN providers, offers competitive connection speeds and has an independently audited no-logging policy to ensure user privacy. The VPN stands out with its proprietary Chameleon protocol, which helps users bypass geo-restrictions and VPN blocks. Does VyprVPN keep logs? chevron-down chevron-up No, VyprVPN does not keep logs. The company has a strict no-logging policy that is also independently audited to ensure that user activity is not monitored or tracked. This allows users to browse the internet securely and anonymously without worrying about their privacy being compromised. Does VyprVPN allow P2P? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, VyprVPN allows P2P (peer-to-peer) file sharing on its network. P2P is an important feature for users who want to download or share large files anonymously and securely. VyprVPN also allows BitTorrent traffic on its servers, so users can download torrents with full anonymity.

How we evaluated VyprVPN

To evaluate VyprVPN, we looked at several key factors ranging from server network size and security features to pricing and customer support options. The following are the most important criteria that we considered when assessing the VPN's performance:

Server network size & location: We looked at the size of VyprVPN's server network and where the servers are located.

Security and privacy: We evaluated the VPN’s security features, such as 256-bit encryption, strict no-logging policy and independent audit reports.

Price and value: We looked at the cost of using VyprVPN and compared it to other VPNs in its price range.

Customer support options: We evaluated VyprVPN's customer support options, including live chat and email.

User interface: We evaluated the design and usability of VyprVPN's desktop and mobile apps.

Accessibility: We looked at the range of devices that VyprVPN supports.

Additional features: We examined additional features offered by VyprVPN, such as split tunneling, protocol selection and kill switch capability.

Location: We researched where VyprVPN is headquartered and the jurisdiction of their servers.

Summary of Money's VyprVPN review

Headquartered in Switzerland, VyprVPN has become a relatively well-received and trusted VPN provider throughout its 14-year history. Its proprietary Chameleon protocol is an attractive feature for users that need to get around censorship and geo-restrictions. However, its lack of a business enterprise puts it at a disadvantage compared to other VPNs in its price range.

If you need a VPN service with an independently audited no-log policy and the ability to bypass various VPN blocks, VyprVPN is worth considering. However, there could be better options for enterprise users that require more customization abilities.