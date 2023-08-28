TravelSafe Insurance Review

If you’re planning a big trip, you may be considering travel insurance to give you peace of mind. It can cover things like lost luggage, trip delays or cancellations, medical expenses for sicknesses or accidents and more. Consider getting quotes from the best travel insurance companies to compare the different options available.

TravelSafe Insurance is one well-recognized player in the travel insurance arena with a diverse portfolio of plans. Whether you’re a solo adventurer, a business traveler or a family on vacation, TravelSafe may have suitable coverage options for your needs. Keep reading for an in-depth review of TravelSafe insurance, including pros and cons, plan offerings, customer reviews and more.

Although TravelSafe offers travel insurance for any kind of trip, the company distinguishes itself by providing coverage specifically for golf trips. With its GolfSafe Secure and GolfSafe Secure Plus plans, traveling golfers can safeguard their golf equipment, cover non-refundable golf fees and more.

TravelSafe travel insurance pros and cons

Pros Comprehensive coverage for golfers

High coverage limits for emergency medical evacuation

High missed connection coverage limit Cons Mixed customer reviews regarding claims processing

Baggage delay coverage limits are low

Pros explained

Comprehensive coverage for golfers

TravelSafe’s GolfSafe plans feature wide-ranging and comprehensive coverage for golfers. These plans include the typical components of travel insurance coverage — such as trip cancellation protection and lost or delayed luggage coverage — with additional protection catered to golf trips. It includes protection for both rented golf equipment and "lost rounds," or any greens fees you may face for reservations you can't honor.

High coverage limits for emergency medical evacuation

Policies provided by TravelSafe include high coverage limits for medical evacuation and repatriation. The TravelSafe's Basic plan covers up to $100,000; this amount increases to $1,000,000 with the Classic plan.

Medical evacuation coverage kicks in for travelers who fall ill or become injured while traveling and need to be transported to a suitable medical facility. TravelSafe’s medical evacuation and repatriation coverage includes extended coverage for reimbursement of costs associated with medically equipped transportation. The coverage may also cover an emergency reunion, which supports costs for a family member to visit you if you're hospitalized.

If you die while abroad, repatriation coverage will handle the arrangements and costs for returning your remains to your home country.

High missed connection coverage limit

TravelSafe’s missed connection coverage goes into effect if you miss a flight or a connection for reasons beyond your control. Reasons include flight delays due to unfavorable weather conditions or schedule changes by the carrier. It also covers other reasons, such as quarantine, natural disasters, riots and more. The missed connection benefit helps you reach your destination and covers costs incurred during your travel delay, such as additional transportation. The TravelSafe Classic plan has a limit for this coverage of $2,500, which is higher than some competitors offer.

Cons explained

Mixed customer reviews regarding claims processing

Although there are a large number of positive reviews on consumer review sites, some customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the travel insurance claims process, describing it as lengthy and complex. Reviewers have noted they had to provide exhaustive documentation to support their claims, which they found burdensome and inconvenient.

However, positive reviews outnumber the negative ones. While there may be room for improvement at TravelSafe, and everyone's situation can differ, many customers appear satisfied with the insurance company’s offerings and service quality.

Baggage delay coverage limits are low

TravelSafe’s delayed baggage coverage is capped at $250 for the Classic plan and $100 for its Basic offering. This is much lower than many competitor offerings of even a similar tier coverage plan.

TravelSafe travel insurance plans

TravelSafe’s primary travel protection offerings are the Basic and Classic plans. Each plan has add-on riders that you can purchase, offering expanded and supplemental coverage. The company also offers two GolfSafe plans. Here’s a look at each.

TravelSafe Basic

The Basic plan offered by TravelSafe includes the following coverage:

Up to 100% of the insured trip's non-refundable costs for trip cancellation and interruption coverage

Up to $500 for baggage loss or damage and $100 for baggage delays

Up to $500 for missed connections

Up to $100 per day with a maximum of $1,000 for trip delays

Up to $35,000 for medical emergencies or accidents ($750 limit for dental)

Up to $100,000 for emergency medical evacuation or repatriation

24-Hour worldwide travel assistance for support while traveling

Optional coverages that you can add to a Basic plan include rental car damage and theft, business or sports equipment rentals and accidental death and dismemberment air flight coverage.

TravelSafe Classic

The Classic plan is a step up from the Basic plan. It offers the following coverage:

Up to 100% of the insured trip's costs for trip cancellations and 150% for interruptions

Up to $2,500 for baggage loss or damage and $250 for baggage delays

Up to $2,500 for missed connections

Up to $150 per day with a maximum of $2,000 for trip delays

Up to $250 for trip itinerary changes

Up to $100,000 for medical emergencies or accidents ($750 limit for dental)

Up to $1,000,000 for emergency medical evacuation or repatriation

Up to $25,000 for accidental death and dismemberment insurance (covers incidents “other than air flight”)

Up to $100 per day for pet kennel fees

Up to $25,000 for political, security or natural disaster evacuations

24-Hour worldwide travel assistance for support while traveling

You can add cancel for any reason (CFAR) coverage to receive up to 75% of your non-refundable trip costs reimbursed if you cancel the trip within two days of your departure for a reason not covered by the included trip cancellation coverage. This isn’t available in New York. Other add-ons for the Classic travel insurance plan include rental car damage and theft, business or sports equipment rentals and accidental death and dismemberment air flight coverage.

GolfSafe Secure

TravelSafe’s GolfSafe plans vary from state to state, so be sure to check the specific document on the insurer's website for details about your situation. The GolfSafe insurance plan generally offers the following trip insurance coverage:

Up to 100% of the insured trip's costs for trip cancellation and up to 150% for trip interruption

Up to $250 for trip itinerary changes

Up to $2,500 for baggage loss or damage and $250 for baggage delays

Up to $2,500 for missed connections

Up to $150 per day with a maximum of $750 for trip delays

Up to $100,000 for medical emergencies or accidents ($750 limit for dental)

Up to $500,000 for emergency medical evacuation or repatriation

Up to $500 for non-refundable golf fees if you become ill or injured and can’t play

Up to $500 for rented golf equipment

Up to $2,500 for property damage

$25,000 Principal sum for accidental death and dismemberment

The GolfSafe Secure plan has optional add-ons, including rental car damage and accidental death and dismemberment for air flight.

Though it’s unlikely you’ll collect, GolfSafe also offers a benefit of $250 if you or a traveling companion achieves the coveted hole-in-one (your odds are 1 in 12,500, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry).

GolfSafe Secure Plus

The GolfSafe Secure Plus travel insurance plan includes all of the coverage that the GolfSafe Secure plan has, with the addition of CFAR coverage. You’ll receive 75% of your non-refundable trip costs if you cancel the trip at least two days before your departure date. It covers cancellation reasons that the base trip cancellation protection doesn’t cover. GolfSafe Secure Plus also has the same optional add-ons that you can purchase.

TravelSafe travel insurance pricing

Travel insurance costs vary based on several factors, such as your age, the overall cost of your trip, your trip’s duration and the coverage you choose. You can get a quote on the TravelSafe’s website to estimate your cost. However, according to a sampling of quotes we retrieved, plans tend to cost around $112 to $200 (as of Aug. 2023) for plans without any add-ons.

TravelSafe travel insurance financial stability

TravelSafe is backed by the United States Fire Insurance Company, which holds an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best Rating Services. This rating signifies excellent financial health and the ability to honor claims. TravelSafe’s GolfSafe products are underwritten by Nationwide Insurance, with an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best.

TravelSafe travel insurance accessibility

Availability

TravelSafe’s insurance policies are available in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, but its GolfSafe Secure Plus plans are unavailable to those in New York and Washington.

Contact information

You can contact TravelSafe via a 24/7 toll-free number at 1-888-885-7233 for general questions. There's also a contact form you can fill out on TravelSafe's website. You can also reach a “Call On Call International” service at 1-866-509-7713 if you're traveling abroad and need to speak to a TravelSafe agent for an emergency.

User experience

TravelSafe’s website is easy to navigate and provides clear policy information. Customers can quickly obtain quotes and plan information online when buying travel insurance from TravelSafe. There's also an online portal for clients to manage their policies and submit claims.

TravelSafe travel insurance customer satisfaction

Despite some negative feedback regarding complex claim procedures posted on travel insurance review websites, TravelSafe enjoys generally positive customer satisfaction ratings. Specifically, many customers report positive interactions with company representatives.

TravelSafe travel insurance FAQs Is TravelSafe insurance legit? chevron-down chevron-up TravelSafe is a legitimate and well-known company in the travel insurance industry. Its claims are insured and underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company. The company's GolfSafe products are backed by Nationwide Insurance. Is TravelSafe insurance reliable? chevron-down chevron-up While experiences may vary, many customers have praised TravelSafe's broad coverage options and diligent customer service, asserting its reliability.

How we evaluated TravelSafe Insurance

To provide an accurate review of TravelSafe’s offerings, we considered multiple factors, including:

Insurance plan coverage: This included looking at the different coverage levels provided by TravelSafe and each plan’s specific features and benefits.

Examination of terms and conditions: We conducted a detailed analysis of TravelSafe’s terms and conditions, including exclusions, conditions for claims and other legal parameters.

Analysis of customer reviews and financial ratings: We examined reviews and ratings from various consumer review platforms and credit rating agencies to understand customers' experiences and TravelSafe's financial stability.

Summary of Money’s TravelSafe insurance review

TravelSafe offers comprehensive coverage for various travel needs, especially if you're a golfer. It also stands out by offering far higher emergency medical coverage than many competitors.

One slight drawback is that TravelSafe offers only two forms of general travel insurance in addition to golfer-centric packages. However, there are optional add-ons that you can include on your plan for an extra cost. It's also worth noting that TravelSafe's baggage delay coverage is lower than some competitors’ limits on similarly priced plans.

Before you buy travel insurance, consider whether travel insurance is worth it based on your needs. You can get TravelSafe quotes and compare plans on the company’s website.