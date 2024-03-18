Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

It is estimated that 10-20% of human adults have allergic reactions to cat saliva, fur and urine that contain cat allergens such as fel d 1. However, not all cats carry the same levels of these allergens.

Although there is no such thing as an allergen-free cat, the term hypoallergenic is applied to cats with less fel d in their hair and dander. These are the best cats for people who suffer from mild to moderate allergies. Let’s take a look at our top picks for the best hypoallergenic cat breeds.

Our top picks for best hypoallergenic cats

Cornish rex

Cornish rex cats have a curly coat that releases less dander with allergens than your usual breed. Cornish rex cats are playful, high-energy pets that demand a lot of attention in terms of both playtime and grooming. For this reason, they might be best-suited for cat lovers with young children.

Devon rex

Devon rex cats are similar to the Cornish rex breed in both the cat’s fur and its attention-seeking attitude. Much like their Cornish counterparts, these cats have a dense coat that needs regular attention and care from their pet parents. These coats, however, will produce minimal sneezing as well as other allergy symptoms from their allergy sufferers.

Sphynx

A sphynx is a hairless cat that produces fewer allergens than other long-haired types of cats. Their hairless nature makes them obviously low-shedding, although their skin does still need to be regularly groomed to avoid oil buildup. Attitude-wise, sphynx cats love cuddles and get along great with other pets and humans alike.

Oriental shorthair

Oriental shorthair cats have a short coat that sheds less fur than other cats. For this reason, they require minimal grooming and do not require frequent bathing. This breed of cat is naturally intelligent and curious and can be fun companions to have around the house. Their sleek and elegant appearance will also appeal to young and old family members alike.

Russian blue

Shy but affectionate, Russian blue cats have a trademark dark gray and low-shedding undercoat. These cats are low-maintenance, having very few social and grooming needs, which doesn’t mean they won’t be ready to snuggle next to you after they get familiar.

Siberian

Don’t let their silky coat fool you, Siberian cats produce less allergens than many other breeds, making this a good hypoallergenic breed choice for allergy sufferers that love long-haired cats. These cats are also very friendly and make excellent companions for all types of family members. Given their long coats, they do require regular grooming.

Other breeds of hypoallergenic cats

Balinese cats

Bengal cats

Siamese cats

Burmese cats

Javanese cats

