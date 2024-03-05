Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Whether it’s for an older member of the family or just because you want your pet parent experience to be a little bit more laid back, some of us prefer lazy dogs. Having a high-energy best friend who’s always down to play some catch is fun, but one could argue that having a laid-back couch potato to cuddle with while watching television is even better. Let’s explore the laziest dog breeds that offer the best low-maintenance companionship.

Our top picks for the best lazy dog breeds

From guard dogs that are gentle giants to lap dogs that love to snooze and snuggle, these low-maintenance dogs come in all shapes and sizes and are the best fit for an easygoing lifestyle.

It’s important to note that even these low-energy dogs require lots of exercise and mental stimulation to enjoy a long, healthy life. Always check with a vet to make sure your lounging dog is getting its regular exercise needs met.

English bulldog

Bulldogs are well-known for snoozing and drooling for a good part of the day, as well as getting along with children and other pets. This has made the bulldog one of the top registered dog breeds in the world.

Basset hound

Scent hounds that were originally bred for hunting hare, the basset hound is now known as one of the best dogs to have around the house for their gentle, friendly behavior. Basset hounds enjoy daily walks and should participate in at least one hour of daily exercise.

Shih tzu

The shih tzu may not be known for being obedient, but what they are known for is being low-maintenance friendly house pets ideal for apartment living. However, dog owners weary of keeping up with maintaining their beautiful coats might want to look elsewhere.

French bulldog

French bulldogs are known to be good for small apartments. They hardly shed their coats and love going on short walks. These two facts, combined with their tranquil demeanor, make them a perfect fit for life in a big city. Saint Bernard

Saint Bernards are often used as “nanny dogs” since they get along well with children. This big dog has low energy levels and are now more commonly known as family pets than for their fame in alpine rescues.

Pekingese

A royal Chinese dog with a coat fit for a king, these small dogs have a teddy bear quality that’s sure to melt your heart. Its short snout and big coat means it should be kept cool and avoid intense physical activity or brisk walks for prolonged periods of time.

Other well-known lazy dog breeds

Cavalier king charles spaniel

Chow chow

Great dane

Greyhound

Pug

Newfoundland

English Mastiff

Bernese mountain dog

Chihuahua

Bullmastiff

