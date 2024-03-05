Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
Best Lazy Dog Breeds

By: Víctor Rosario
Editor: José Omar Rodríguez
Published: Mar 05, 2024 4 min read

Whether it’s for an older member of the family or just because you want your pet parent experience to be a little bit more laid back, some of us prefer lazy dogs. Having a high-energy best friend who’s always down to play some catch is fun, but one could argue that having a laid-back couch potato to cuddle with while watching television is even better. Let’s explore the laziest dog breeds that offer the best low-maintenance companionship.

Our top picks for the best lazy dog breeds

From guard dogs that are gentle giants to lap dogs that love to snooze and snuggle, these low-maintenance dogs come in all shapes and sizes and are the best fit for an easygoing lifestyle.

It’s important to note that even these low-energy dogs require lots of exercise and mental stimulation to enjoy a long, healthy life. Always check with a vet to make sure your lounging dog is getting its regular exercise needs met.

English bulldog

Getty Images

Bulldogs are well-known for snoozing and drooling for a good part of the day, as well as getting along with children and other pets. This has made the bulldog one of the top registered dog breeds in the world.

Basset hound

Getty Images

Scent hounds that were originally bred for hunting hare, the basset hound is now known as one of the best dogs to have around the house for their gentle, friendly behavior. Basset hounds enjoy daily walks and should participate in at least one hour of daily exercise.

Shih tzu

Getty Images

The shih tzu may not be known for being obedient, but what they are known for is being low-maintenance friendly house pets ideal for apartment living. However, dog owners weary of keeping up with maintaining their beautiful coats might want to look elsewhere.

French bulldog

Getty Images

French bulldogs are known to be good for small apartments. They hardly shed their coats and love going on short walks. These two facts, combined with their tranquil demeanor, make them a perfect fit for life in a big city. Saint Bernard

Saint Bernards are often used as “nanny dogs” since they get along well with children. This big dog has low energy levels and are now more commonly known as family pets than for their fame in alpine rescues.

Pekingese

Getty Images

A royal Chinese dog with a coat fit for a king, these small dogs have a teddy bear quality that’s sure to melt your heart. Its short snout and big coat means it should be kept cool and avoid intense physical activity or brisk walks for prolonged periods of time.

Other well-known lazy dog breeds

  • Cavalier king charles spaniel
  • Chow chow
  • Great dane
  • Greyhound
  • Pug
  • Newfoundland
  • English Mastiff
  • Bernese mountain dog
  • Chihuahua
  • Bullmastiff

Best lazy dog breeds FAQs

What is the calmest dog to have?

Most “lazy” dogs are also known to be extremely calm and well-behaved. The French bulldog, for instance, is known for hardly ever barking and having a very gentle demeanor.

Are Brachycephalic types lazy dog breeds?

Most brachycephalic dogs such as pugs, English bulldogs and shih tzus are known for their lazy living and calm demeanor. Their difficulty breathing compared to other dogs also means that they should not get as much exercise, which encourages a more laid-back lifestyle.

Which low maintenance dogs are best for small apartment complexes?

Dogs that don’t make a lot of noise and don’t shed much, such as the French bulldog, are tailor made for life in a small apartment complex.