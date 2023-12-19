Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

About a half of Florida households are home to pets and, according to a study by the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), it was the third state with the highest share of insured pets and gross written premiums in the United States in 2022. If yours is one of those households, this article could help you determine which is the best pet insurance in Florida for your pets and your wallet.

Pet insurance coverage doesn’t typically include things like spaying and neutering or routine care or checkups, but can come in handy with serious issues like congenital and hereditary conditions, broken bones or ligament injuries. And in a state where the climate, the plants, and even your neighbors’ pets could put yours at risk, investing in pet insurance may be worth it.

Read on to learn more about the accident and illness plans offered by our top pet insurance providers. These were vetted based on a comprehensive methodology developed by our experts. If these pet insurance policies aren’t exactly what you’re looking for, make sure you check out our article on the best pet insurance companies, featuring providers like Fetch, Trupanion, Healthy Paws and more.

Our Top Picks for Best Pet Insurance in Florida

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Florida Reviews

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros Reimbursement percentages of up to 100%

No age limit for enrollment

Coverage for international emergency services from licensed veterinarians

Coverage for dental injury or illness Cons Hereditary conditions excluded if pet is enrolled after second birthday

No coverage for visit and exam fees unless purchased separately

100% reimbursement not available for deductibles under $500

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K,$10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $17.74 - $111.81 Sample quotes for cats $4.51 - $28.39

Nationwide Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for exotic pets

No per-incident, annual or lifetime caps

Free 24/7 vet helpline for members Cons No online enrollment for exotic pets

Lower coinsurance percentages than competitors

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250 or $500 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 50%, 70% or 80% (Whole Pet plan) Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $50.75 - $101.01 Sample quotes for cats $14.64 - $31.64

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for pet ambulance transportation costs

6-month international vet care coverage

10% multi-pet discount

Short waiting period for accidents Cons Low dental illness coverage cap

Additional cost for prescription medications coverage

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $26.79 - $95.69 Sample quotes for cats $7.18 - $25.65

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Behavioral issues claims covered at no extra cost

No enrollment age limit for older dogs

Coverage for vet exam fees included

Virtual vet visits, microchip implantation and alternative therapy coverage included Cons Transaction fees for monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual payments

Higher premiums than average

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $15.48 - $186.58 Sample quotes for cats $4.45 - $53.79

Lemonade Pet Insurance Review

Pros Claims reimbursed quicker than competitors

Option to donate a portion of payment to charity

AI-powered claims process Cons No policy adjustments before renewal

Additional cost for dental illness coverage

Not available in all states

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250 or $500 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K, $20K, $50K or $100K Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $23.13 - $126.84 Sample quotes for cats $11.00 - $35.23

Pet Insurance in Florida Guide

How much is pet insurance in Florida?

In every state, pet insurance costs will depend on a number of factors, including coverage options, annual coverage limits, reimbursement rates, offers like multi-pet discounts and any add-ons chosen by the pet parent as part of the policy. Some add-ons include coverage for veterinary exam fees and routine pet dental care such as cleanings. Bear in mind that pet insurance typically doesn’t cover treatment for pre-existing conditions, which you’ll have to pay for yourself.

If you’re not very familiar with these terms, take a look at our guide on how to buy pet insurance, where they’re defined in detail.

Cost of dog insurance in Florida

Floridian homeowners who sign their dogs up for insurance can expect to pay anything between $26.79 - $124.39 in monthly premiums. Keep in mind that pet insurance coverage and pricing varies widely across providers and these are estimates gathered from quotes from our list of vetted companies.

Cost of cat insurance in Florida

The cost of pet insurance for cats in Florida, as in any other state, is priced significantly lower than that of dogs. Cats can be insured in Florida for an average of $8.36 - $34.94, depending on the policy.

Costs of pet care in Florida

In order to gauge the cost of veterinary care for pets in Florida, there’s a few factors we should keep in mind. For example, Florida is located in the subtropical and tropical climate zone. This means dogs, cats and other pets are more likely to suffer from heatstroke.

The warmer climate is also home to many venomous flora and fauna (native or trafficked) that can be harmful to your pets. These can vary from venomous snakes that are illegally brought into the state to mosquitoes and ticks that carry parasites and diseases like heartworm and lyme disease. All of these factors can contribute to higher pet care costs for pet owners in Florida.

Average vet bills for dogs in Florida

While we did not find specific information about the average cost of emergency veterinary healthcare for dogs in Florida, national averages put the number at anywhere from $250 to $8,000, depending on the type of emergency and your pet’s age, weight and overall profile.

Average vet bills for cats in Florida

As for emergency vet costs for cats, though expectedly lower, still could come out at around $150 to $3,000. The total will also depend on your cat’s profile and the specific situation.

Pet Laws in Florida

Pet ownership laws in Florida are a little different than, say, those in New York. The Sunshine State certainly has much more lenient regulations in terms of which animals can legally constitute pets — anything from exotic birds to crocs and gators, bobcats, giraffes, wolves and even venomous species. As a result, your pets might be closer than you think to other animals that may pose a threat to them.

In terms of pet dogs and cats, regulations are pretty standard. According to Florida law, before being sold within the state, cats and dogs must have the following vaccines and treatments administered:

Dogs:

Canine distemper Leptospirosis Bordetella Parainfluenza Hepatitis Canine parvo Rabies Roundworms Hookworms

Cats:

Panleukopenia Feline viral rhinotracheitis Calicivirus Rabies Hookworms Roundworms

Pets that are given for adoption from a public or private animal shelter or animal control agency must be sterilized before being released or before reaching sexual maturity. Moreover, dogs in the Miami-Dade area that are older than four months must be registered and are required to wear tags.

Consumer Protection for pet insurance in Florida

Although there isn’t a standard for how pet insurance is currently regulated, the NAIC has set forth some guidelines as part of its Pet Insurance Model Act. All of the companies vetted by Money currently follow these guidelines.

If you, as a policyholder, believe a Florida pet insurance company has unfairly denied or purposefully delayed your claim, overcharged you for coverage or is engaging in fraudulent practices, you should file a complaint with the state’s Department of Insurance, which is in charge of regulating insurance at the state level.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Florida

Our team looked through hundreds of pet insurance quotes from over ten previously vetted companies. We compared, among other things, their coverage limits, reimbursement rates, monthly premiums, exclusions, preventive care and wellness plans, the overall cost of their pet insurance plans and whether or not they offer unlimited coverage, illness or accident-only plans and perks like mobile app and vet helpline support.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Florida