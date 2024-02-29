Daily Puppy Schedule

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

A structured schedule around a puppy’s day can help your new furry friend learn good behavior around family members as well as aid it in its house training. While young puppies need some leeway while they learn the ropes of a daily schedule, in the long run a schedule will help your young puppy nurture its socialization and mental stimulation.

Important parts of a puppy training schedule

A schedule for a puppy is going to look different from one for an adult dog. A puppy needs more frequent feeding and naps and its daily routine should reflect this. Here are some key parts of what should be in every new puppy owner’s mind when creating a daily schedule.

It’s important to keep in mind that every schedule should be malleable and tailored to your puppy’s needs. Some puppies may eat or have more energy than others, or might struggle with falling asleep at a scheduled time. Be patient throughout and make sure to reward your puppy for its good behavior.

Feeding schedule

Unlike adult dogs, puppies need to feed three times a day. It’s therefore easy to schedule its feeding times around your own mealtimes of breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s also important to keep its water bowl filled throughout the day with clean water. Make sure to be stocked up on puppy food so you’re always ready for your puppy’s needs come feeding time.

Potty training

When starting out with puppy potty training, it’s important to let your dog take regular bathroom breaks every time there’s a change in activity or when it’s been a couple of hours since the last potty time. You can incorporate these potty breaks into your leash walking or crate training time. This will allow your puppy to grow accustomed to go potty at regular intervals without interfering with its house training sessions.

Play sessions

Playtime is an essential part of your dog training and your puppy will thank you for it. However, it’s not wise to have your puppy do intense exercise when it is just weeks old. Instead, carving out a part of the day for unstructured playtime with chew toys or in a playpen until your puppy spends all its stored energy is a safe and fun way to bond with your new pet. As your puppy grows older, it will naturally ask for more play time, which can then be a more structured part of your dog’s schedule.

Nap time

After all that running around, your puppy is going to be tired. In fact, it’s normal for puppies to sleep for the majority of the day. Be sure to have a designated space where your pup can sleep unbothered while it recharges batteries.

