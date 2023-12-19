Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

The best pet insurance companies in Colorado share similar characteristics. Typically, they offer a variety of plans, comprehensive coverage, efficient claims processing, and minimal waiting times. Following a comprehensive evaluation that involved dependable data from Pawlicy and Care Credit, we've pinpointed the top five insurers in the region. Keep reading to see our top picks for the best pet insurance companies in Colorado.

Best Pet Insurance in Colorado Reviews

Pros Offers unlimited annual coverage irrespective of pet age

Access to a 24/7 telehealth helpline Cons Higher premiums for young pets

Transaction fees for monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual payments

Spot presents an appealing option for pet owners seeking to bypass typical insurance restrictions. With unrestricted annual coverage regardless of a pet's age, Spot stands out. However, its pricing tends to surpass industry averages, potentially impacting overall costs significantly.

Pros No caps on per-incident, annual, or lifetime coverage

Quick claims processing

Potential for direct vet payments in specific situations Cons Limited coverage for older pets

Restrictions on hip dysplasia coverage

Healthy Paws distinguishes itself by covering various alternative therapies, like acupuncture and hydrotherapy, at no added expense. Its policy devoid of per-incident, annual, or lifetime caps ensures rapid claims processing, typically within two days. Nonetheless, as pets age, coverage options diminish, making it more suitable for younger pets.

Pros Access to 24/7 telemedicine pet health experts

High upper age limit for enrollment

Generous annual reimbursement limit compared to competitors with annual caps Cons Limited wellness benefits

Caps dental illness coverage at $1,000 annually

Embrace receives acclaim for its collaboration with PawSupport, offering access to round-the-clock pet health experts at no extra cost. Policyholders can seek care from any licensed veterinarian globally, with coverage extending for up to six months outside the US. While Embrace's Wellness Rewards plan provides funds for preventive care, these funds do not carry over to subsequent years.

Pros Covers emergency exam fees

Includes veterinary-prescribed holistic and alternative therapies

Up to $1,000 covered in virtual visits Cons No routine care or wellness plans

Mandatory medical exams

Fetch surpasses industry norms by covering expenses indirectly linked to pet health, such as pet boarding fees during owner hospitalization and lost pet recovery costs. It also covers exam fees without additional charges, a service often separately billed by other insurers. With no age restrictions, Fetch accepts pets as young as six weeks, setting it apart from competitors.

Pros Rapid claims processing

Multiple available discounts

Contributions to charities through payments Cons Limited availability in 38 states only

Policy adjustments limited to renewal periods

Potential ineligibility for older pets

Lemonade distinguishes itself with swift claims processing facilitated by its app and AI technology, making it a notable choice among pet insurers. Offering customizable coverage options allows tailoring for specific needs. The option to allocate a portion of payments to charities adds appeal to pet owners. However, its availability is limited to only 38 states and might not be suitable for older pets due to potential ineligibility.

Best Pet Insurance in Colorado Guide

Securing pet insurance coverage for your furry companions has grown increasingly essential, particularly in times of illness. Despite exclusions for pre-existing conditions and potential costly procedures, pet insurance remains a wise choice for pet owners facing unforeseen expenses during their pets' health crises or accidents.

Understanding how to buy pet insurance can feel daunting. It entails extensive research into various providers, comparing quotes, and finding tailored coverage that suits your pet's unique needs. While not commonplace, some employers may include pet insurance in their employees' dependent insurance benefits.

To mitigate potentially high insurance expenses, consider opting for a plan with a higher deductible, a critical factor influencing monthly premiums. Additionally, the breadth of coverage and your pet's species significantly impact overall insurance costs.

When exploring pet insurance, grasping waiting periods is essential. Policies often enforce waiting periods for specific treatments or conditions, varying among insurers. Some policies might also impose annual or lifetime coverage limits, affecting your pet's long-term protection. Scrutinizing policy exclusions is vital to avoid surprises during claims.

Customize your insurance search based on your pet's unique needs and health history. Certain breeds may be predisposed to specific conditions or genetic issues, influencing the necessary coverage. For instance, large dog breeds might have a higher likelihood of joint problems or specific cancers, necessitating coverage that includes these conditions.

Consider the reimbursement methods provided by insurers. Some reimburse based on actual veterinary bills (after a deductible), while others follow a benefit schedule or set limits for each condition or procedure. Choosing a reimbursement method aligned with your preferences and financial situation is crucial. Plans with set limits per condition might offer lower premiums but could restrict coverage for costly treatments or ongoing care.

Explore whether insurance providers offer additional benefits such as coverage for routine care, prescriptions, or alternative therapies like acupuncture or physiotherapy. These enhancements enhance the policy's value and better cater to your pet's overall healthcare needs. Understanding these intricacies enables an informed decision when selecting the ideal pet insurance plan for your beloved pet.

How much is pet insurance in Colorado

According to Pawlicy, the average pet insurance costs in Colorado for dogs and cats is $47.56 and $28.78, respectively. This price is pretty much on par with the average cost of the rest of the country, as stated by NAPHIA’s State of the Industry Report, of $49 a month for dogs and $29 a month for cats.

Cost of pet insurance in Colorado

Pet owners in Colorado can expect to pay anything between $18.25 and $214.63 in monthly premiums. These are estimates gathered from quotes by our list of vetted companies.

Costs of pet care in Colorado

The average cost of pet care in Colorado is $77.72 per vet visit, according to Care Credit. This average includes all pets and is not divided into cats and dogs.

Pet Laws in Colorado

Colorado's pet laws encompass a diverse range of animals falling within the official definition of domesticity. 33 animals, including dogs and cats, fall under this distinctive categorization. These animals, distinguished by their altered color, temperament, and conformation, are recognized as unique from their wild counterparts, thereby fitting within the domestic animal classification.

Within the realm of regulation, Colorado adopts a hands-off approach to domestic animals, deeming them unregulated under the Code of Colorado Regulations. This means that there's no mandatory state licensing requisite for their importation or possession, except for some municipalities that necessitate licensing for cats and dogs over six months old. However, spaying and neutering mandates have emerged in certain Colorado cities, imposing this requirement on dogs and cats.

Furthermore, the state upholds stringent measures for the health and safety of domestic animals, mandating current rabies vaccinations for canines and felines older than three months. Entrants must produce a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days prior to entry, affirming their pet's immunity from rabies exposure, ensuring public safety and animal welfare.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Colorado

Colorado does not have specific legislation regulating pet insurance. The insurance industry is regulated by Colorado’s Division of Insurance of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA).

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Colorado

As part of our methodology, we gathered Colorado-based sample quotes and reviewed pet insurance plans based on the following factors:

Plan and coverage options

Cost and available discounts

Policy benefits, exclusions and restrictions

Waiting periods

Customer service options and claims processes

For the average cost of each plan, we used pet profiles with the zip code of the most populous city, including the most popular breeds of both dog and cat nationwide with an age that would garner the lowest insurance premiums during the pet’s lifetime. We used Pawlicy and Pet Insurer to gather quotes and compare plan options.

