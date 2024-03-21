Why Is My Dog Shaking?

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Dogs shake or shiver for many reasons — some are harmless, while others require immediate medical treatment. Keep reading to learn common reasons dogs shake and when you should see a vet.

14 Reasons dogs shake or shiver

Shaking is a common dog behavior. Dogs may shake for behavioral reasons — they’re cold, anxious, excited or stressed — or medical reasons — they have pain, an injury, a medical condition or ingested something poisonous.

Here are common causes of a dog shaking or trembling.

1. Cold

Being cold is a very common reason dogs shiver or shake. Small dog breeds — such as chihuahuas and Yorkies — are more prone to getting cold. You can have your dog wear a sweater or wrap them in a blanket to keep them warm. You may also need to limit their time outside during cold weather.

2. Anxiety, fear or stress

Dogs can experience anxiety, fear and stress in certain situations. Their anxiety may be triggered by fear (loud noises, thunderstorms or unfamiliar situations), separation from their owners, medical issues or old age.

Some dog anxiety signs include the following:

Panting

Pacing

Shaking

Drooling

Hiding

Irritability

Aggressiveness

Acting overly friendly or needy

Avoidant behavior

Urinating or defecating inside

Destructive behavior

Excessive barking, howling or whining

Professionals treat anxiety with behavior modification and medication. Make an appointment with your dog’s veterinarian to discuss your options. They can help you develop a treatment plan based on your dog’s type of anxiety and what triggers their symptoms.

3. Excitement

Do you notice your dog shakes when waiting for a treat, when they go somewhere or when someone visits your home? Your dog may be shaking because they’re excited. The reason for this may be a release of happy emotions.

4. Pain or injury

Pain or discomfort, in general, can cause your dog to shake. In addition, look for other signs of pain, such as crying, limping, licking, changes in appetite and issues walking or moving. If you suspect they are in pain, take your dog to the vet as soon as possible.

5. Upset stomach

Some dogs shake when they are nauseous and not feeling well. If your dog has severe vomiting or diarrhea, contact your veterinarian right away.

6. Ear infection

An ear infection can cause your dog to shake their head or rub and scratch at their ear because they are uncomfortable. Other signs include ear redness, swelling, discharge, odor and a drooping ear.

7. Hypoglycemia

Hypoglycemia is low blood sugar or low blood glucose. It can cause tremors, weakness and disorientation. Many different causes of hypoglycemia exist, including nutritional inadequacies, bacterial infection, xylitol ingestion, liver disease, hypoadrenocorticism (Addison's disease) and more. Your dog’s veterinarian can perform a physical exam and blood test to help uncover this issue.

8. Kidney disease

Dogs with chronic kidney disease or kidney failure may experience tremors, drinking more water, urinating more, lethargy and more. Toxic substances, trauma, cancer and other illnesses, genetics or old age can cause kidney issues. It can either be sudden (acute kidney disease) or slowly develop over time (chronic kidney disease). Further, the disease can progress to kidney failure.

Your veterinarian can perform a urinalysis and blood test to diagnose this issue. If your dog has kidney disease, keeping up with their regular wellness exams and testing is essential.

9. Distemper

Canine distemper is a serious and highly contagious disease that affects a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. Common symptoms include coughing, vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, appetite loss, lethargy, muscle twitches, eye and nose discharge, seizures and paralysis.

Distemper can be prevented with a vaccine, which the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) recommends for all dogs unless there’s a medical reason not to administer it.

10. Generalized tremor syndrome (GTS)

Generalized tremor syndrome (GTS), also called shaker syndrome or steroid-responsive tremors, is a condition in which dogs have head shaking and body tremors.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, the condition is most common in small white dogs under 30 pounds, like Maltese or West Highland white terriers — which is why it’s sometimes called “Little White Shaker Syndrome.” However, any dog can get GTS.

The cause of the disease is unknown, but it can be treated with a corticosteroid like prednisone.

11. Seizure

Dogs can experience isolated seizures or can be diagnosed with seizure disorders or epilepsy. While some seizures are not life-threatening, contact your veterinarian right away if your dog is seizing, especially in cases of status epilepticus (SE) or cluster seizures.

Status epilepticus is a medical emergency that can occur if the seizure lasts longer than five minutes or if the dog has more than one seizure within five minutes without returning to a normal state in between. Your dog needs immediate veterinary care if status epilepticus occurs because it can lead to death or brain damage.

Cluster seizures — two or more seizures in 24 hours — can also be life-threatening.

12. Other neurological disorders and issues

Inflammatory brain disease, a brain tumor and other neurological conditions that can affect the brain, nerves and spinal cord may cause shaking or tremors.

13. Poisoning

Some things can be very dangerous if your dog ingests them, such as foods dogs shouldn’t eat, pesticides, rat poison, certain medications, certain plants and more. Some signs of poisoning include shaking, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, behavioral changes, drooling, difficulty breathing, high body temperature and seizures.

If your dog may have ingested something poisonous or toxic, contact your veterinarian or poison control immediately. The phone numbers for poison helplines are below:

ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (APCC): (888) 426-4435

(888) 426-4435 Pet Poison Helpline: (855) 764-7661

14. Old age

Older dogs often experience muscle weakness, arthritis and joint pain, which causes their hind legs to tremble. This is very common for senior dogs. However, you can ask your vet about your dog’s muscle tremors so they rule out any other medical issues.

When to see a vet if your dog is shaking

In some cases, your dog may need to go to the vet for their shaking. In particular, they may need to be seen if a medical issue or anxiety is causing their trembling. A vet can give your dog a proper diagnosis and treatment plan. When in doubt, always contact your vet.

Your dog needs immediate medical attention for any emergencies causing shaking, including:

Seizures

Poisoning

Injuries

Signs of pain or distress

Bleeding that won’t stop

Severe vomiting or diarrhea

You most likely don’t need to see a vet if your dog is shaking from cold, excitement or normal stress.

Why is my dog shaking? FAQs Should I be worried if my dog is shaking? chevron-down chevron-up The causes of a dog shaking can range from normal and harmless to serious ones that need veterinary attention. If your dog is shaking because they are cold or excited, you may not need to call your vet. However, if you suspect a more serious medical issue like pain, injury, poisoning, seizures, bleeding that won't stop or severe vomiting or diarrhea, you need to contact your vet immediately. If you aren’t sure what’s causing your dog to shake, it’s best to call your vet to see if your dog needs to be seen. Why is my 12-year-old dog shaking so much? chevron-down chevron-up Old age can cause dogs to shake due to muscle pain and weakness, arthritis or joint pain. If your senior dog is trembling a lot, contact your vet to see if there are any treatments to make them more comfortable. What does it mean when your dog is shaking while sleeping? chevron-down chevron-up Dogs can shake or twitch in their sleep. Many professionals think this could be related to dream activity in their brains. While this is usually not a cause for concern, you may need to see a veterinarian if you suspect a different issue is causing the shaking.

Summary of Money’s guide to why dogs shake

Dogs shake for many reasons, including both harmless and concerning issues. Your dog may shake because of the following reasons:

If a medical issue could be causing your dog’s shaking, you must bring your pet to the vet for a diagnosis and treatment plan. Seizures, poisoning, injuries, signs of pain or distress, bleeding that won’t stop and severe vomiting or diarrhea are medical emergencies that need veterinary attention immediately.