Best Dog Names
Deciding what to name a new dog can be a tough call to make for both new and seasoned pet parents, especially considering all the possibilities out there. Dog owners can choose from a myriad of options, including funny dog names, pop culture references, human names and more. Read on for some tips on how to choose the best dog name for your furry baby.
Last year’s top dog names
If you want to draw inspiration from the latest trends for your new puppy’s name or if you’d like to make sure you’re choosing a unique dog name, check out the table below. Here we list the most popular dog names in 2023 according to investigations by Rover and the American Kennel Club.
Popular female dog names
Popular male dog names
- Lola
- Luna
- Bailey
- Sadie
- Bella
- Daisy
- Willow
- Rosie
- Lucy
- Maggie
- Lily
- Zoe
- Stella
- Cooper
- Max
- Buddy
- Charlie
- Teddy
- Bear
- Ollie
- Milo
- Rocky
- Duke
- Finn
- Leo
Other notable mentions include names like Ginger, Pepper, Molly and Jack, which are among AKC’s top 150 puppy names. Rover’s report reveals interesting trends in food, drink, celebrity, pop culture and sports-inspired dog names, which are also worth looking at.
Do’s and don'ts of naming your dog
Choosing a name for your pooch doesn’t necessarily have to be a difficult decision. Owners should keep in mind that, apart from being easily understood by their dogs, their name doesn’t really need to fill any requirements or even fit how they look or act.
You can have a small, cute dog and name them something like Zeus or Megatron. Conversely, you could have a big dog, like a German shepherd or a pitbull, and call them Bubbles. It really doesn’t matter as long as you love it.
Here are some tips we believe will help you through the process of picking a name:
Do
Don’t
- Have fun with the process
- Consider how easy it will be for them to register
- Get name ideas from things you love (books, movies, tv shows, etc.)
- Try out your new pup’s name and see if they respond well to it
- Remember you will be calling it out in dog parks and other public spaces
- Name your pup something that makes you happy
- Stress over finding the perfect name
- Name them after family members or friends without asking first
- Focus on whether it sounds like a girl dog name or a boy dog name
- Worry about what other dog parents are naming their dogs
- Burden yourself trying to fit the name to your dog’s breed
Summary of Money’s Best Dog Names
- Dog owners can look for inspiration for dog names in the latest U.S. trends.
- Pet names are often inspired by food items, sports figures and teams, artists, pop culture references, and more.
- Dog names don’t necessarily have to reflect how a dog acts or looks.
- The best dog names are those dogs respond well to and the owner loves.