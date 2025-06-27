How to Find and Buy the Top Solana Meme Coins

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Solana’s blockchain enables faster transactions and lower fees. For that reason, and others, some crypto enthusiasts believe that the Solana network can beat the digital infrastructure behind bitcoin (BTC) and produce high returns for patient investors. Solana (SOL) — the blockchain’s native coin, has certainly performed well for itself, rising from $9.88 per coin at the end of 2022 to more than $144 per coin today.

Some investors have focused more of their efforts on finding the next solana meme coin instead of investing in the SOL. This pursuit of meme coins has been profitable for some traders.

For instance, the official Trump token (TRUMP), the largest Solana meme coin by market cap, was a big hit for people who got into it very early. The coin traded as low as $1.21 when it was introduced and soared to more than $75 within 24 hours. However, the coin has lost more than 80% of its value since then, demonstrating the high-risk nature of Solana meme coins.

TRUMP didn’t offer many opportunities for traders. You had to be ready to go upon the launch, or else you would have lost money. Most Solana meme coins give you more time to profit from a trade than TRUMP, which largely saw its returns in the lead-up to President Trump’s inauguration.

However, to do so, you must surround yourself with the correct sources and put yourself in the right communities to profit from the top Solana meme coins.

Participate in social media groups and conversations

Many Solana meme coin enthusiasts talk about promising meme coins on social media. They rally on X under the same hashtag, post in crypto subreddits and join Facebook Groups that regularly discuss cryptocurrencies.

You shouldn’t take each crypto influencer or online group for face value. It’s critical that you still conduct your own research and learn more about a cryptocurrency before investing in it. The best way to use social media groups is as a discovery tool. You can learn about Solana meme coins that you never knew about by seeing which coins are on people’s radars. Remember: Many altcoins rely on virality and momentum.

Check crypto platforms and blogs

Some crypto platforms prominently display meme coins and other cryptocurrencies that have gained momentum. CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko are two of the leaders in the industry. You can also use crypto platforms to discover initial coin offerings.

While crypto platforms are valuable, you can expand your learning by following crypto blogs. Many of these websites list their top Solana meme coins, and you can check out these lists to gauge which cryptocurrencies deserve your attention.

The top crypto investors consume a lot of content through articles, videos, social media posts and podcast episodes. Consulting multiple news sources and reliable hubs can help you make better investing decisions and find small Solana meme coins before they become mainstream.

Get familiar with a crypto screener

Crypto screeners allow you to filter Solana meme coins based on momentum, volume, market cap and other details. These screeners help you find cryptocurrencies that align with your criteria, and you can choose from several of them. TradingView and CoinGecko offer some of the top crypto screeners.

Smaller Solana meme coins have the potential to soar much higher if they gain traction. It’s easier for a $10 million meme coin to become a $20 million meme coin than it is for a $1 billion meme coin to become a $2 billion meme coin. While a small market cap isn’t the decisive factor that makes one coin better than the other, it is one factor to consider when deciding if a Solana meme coin is right for you.

How to buy Solana meme coins

Once you have found a Solana meme coin that checks all of your boxes, you’re ready to invest. These are the steps you can take to accumulate Solana meme coins.

Open a crypto wallet or brokerage account

Some brokerage accounts let you buy Solana meme coins, but you may have to open a crypto wallet such as Best Wallet to access more currency pairs. Another benefit of hot wallets is that some of them do not request any personal information, allowing you to stay anonymous with your crypto trades. Best Wallet, for example, allows anonymous crypto storage and doesn’t require any know-your-customer — or KYC — information.

Deposit funds into your account

Once you have a suitable crypto wallet or brokerage account, you will have to deposit some funds into your account. This step typically involves connecting one of your bank accounts and moving money over.

Fill out an order ticket

An order ticket lets you specify how many coins you want to purchase or how many dollars you want to invest in a cryptocurrency. You can place a market order so the transaction goes through at the current price or place a limit order that only goes through when the cryptocurrency reaches a desired price point.

Review and finalize the order

After you have completed your order ticket, it’s worth looking over just for a few seconds before placing the order. Once you place the order, the Solana meme coins will show up in your crypto wallet or brokerage account shortly. Then, you will have to monitor your investment and scour valuable sources to discover additional investment opportunities.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Swap crypto tokens directly with Best Wallet Swap your tokens directly within the Best Wallet app, including cross-chain swaps with better exchange rates and low fees. Learn More Sponsored by:

More from Money:

Best Crypto Wallets

Best Bitcoin Mining Software

Best Crypto Exchanges