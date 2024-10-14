Avatar

Leslie Cook

Editor, Real EstateMortgages, housing market, home renovations, consumer credit
Joined November 2019

Leslie Cook is Money's lead real estate editor, covering news stories about mortgages and how rate movements affect the housing market and writing and editing stories that inform our readers about real estate trends and how they affect homebuyers and sellers. Leslie writes a weekly newsletter, Money Moves, that covers a wide range of real estate topics in addition to her weekly articles. Her work has been featured on Apple News, MSN and ConsumersAdvocate.org.

Leslie has been covering the mortgage and real estate industry at Money since 2019 and has interviewed industry leaders, such as Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, and Glenn Kelman, CEO of brokerage Redfin. She has been a guest on the This Morning with Gordon Deal radio show, interviewed by The Mortgage Note, and served as moderator for ServiceLink’s State of Homebuying webinar.

While at Money, Leslie has contributed to several of Money’s rating and ranking features, including Best Places to Live, Best Places to Travel and Changemakers. She has also played a major role in researching and selecting Money’s Best Banks rankings for the past four years.

Before joining Money as a staff writer, Leslie was a reporter for Caribbean Business Newspaper in San Juan, Puerto Rico, covering human resources, telecommunications and computers. She graduated cum laude from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in history. The research and interviewing skills learned there have contributed to Leslie’s ability to provide accurate information on her area of expertise and elicit informative responses from her interviewees.

Education

Bryn Mawr College, BA History

LESLIE’S TOP FINANCE TIP

When it comes to your money, don't be afraid to ask a lot of questions.

The latest from Leslie

Home Prices Are Dropping in These 10 Popular Cities

Home Prices Are Dropping in These 10 Popular Cities

Real Estate
Published: Oct 14, 20244 min read
Current Mortgage Rates: Week of October 14 to October 18, 2024

Current Mortgage Rates: Week of October 14 to October 18, 2024

Everyday MoneyMortgages
Published: Oct 15, 202414 min read
Best Home Equity Sharing Companies

Best Home Equity Sharing Companies

Mortgages
Published: Oct 7, 202422 min read
Best Reverse Mortgage Companies of October 2024

Best Reverse Mortgage Companies of October 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 8, 202418 min read
8 Best Mortgage Refinance Companies of October 2024

8 Best Mortgage Refinance Companies of October 2024

Everyday MoneyMortgages
Published: Oct 7, 202426 min read
9 Best Home Equity Loans of October 2024

9 Best Home Equity Loans of October 2024

InsuranceReal Estate
Published: Oct 8, 202431 min read
Best No-Appraisal Home Equity Loans

Best No-Appraisal Home Equity Loans

Mortgages
Published: Oct 2, 202418 min read
As the Cost of Natural Disasters Soars, Homebuyers Will Soon Have a New Tool to Evaluate Climate Risk

As the Cost of Natural Disasters Soars, Homebuyers Will Soon Have a New Tool to Evaluate Climate Risk

Real Estate
Published: Oct 1, 20246 min read
How to Get a Home Equity Loan

How to Get a Home Equity Loan

Everyday MoneyMortgages
Published: Sep 26, 202412 min read

LESLIE’S TOP FINANCE TIP

When it comes to your money, don't be afraid to ask a lot of questions.
1
1234
...
89