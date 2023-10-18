Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research may determine where and how companies appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Best Banks and Credit Unions in the Midwest of 2023-2024

By: Leslie Cook
Editor: Jill Cornfield
Published: Oct 18, 2023 3 min read

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Our Partner
Company Highlight
TOP PARTNER
Our Partner
VIEW RATES

Earn 5.05% APY* with CIT's Platinum Savings Account

  • With $5,000 min. balance for APY
  • Get started with as little as $100
  • No account opening or monthly services fees
  • Opening an account takes about 5 minutes on your computer or mobile 
  • FDIC insured


*Rate as of 8/1/2023

Our Partner
VIEW RATES

Earn up to 4.50% APY* with SoFi's Savings Account

  • Cash Bonus up to $250 with direct deposit set up (Terms apply)
  • No monthly fees 
  • Up to 2-day-early paycheck
  • Up to $2M of additional FDIC insurance through a network of participating banks


*Rate as of 8/1/2023

Our Partner
VIEW RATES

Earn 4.30% APY* with Discover's Savings Account 

  • Earn over five times the national average with a high-yield savings account
  • No minimum opening deposit
  • No monthly fees
  • No overdraft fees
  • FDIC insured


*Rate as of 8/1/2023

Regional banks may have a smaller physical footprint than big national banks, but they can often be more flexible and provide better terms. They’re also familiar with the financial needs of residents in the areas they serve and can tailor their products to meet those needs.

Here are our picks for the best banks and credit unions in the Midwest for 2023-2024.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Open a High-Yield Savings Account today and start earning interest
Take advantage of an FDIC insured, High-Yield Savings Account from SoFi. Click on your state and find out more.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Rates

View Rates

Wintrust’s combination of account variety, low fees and higher-than-usual interest rates paid on savings accounts and certificates of deposit make it our top choice for the best bank overall in the Midwest. Plus, all out-of-network ATM fees are reimbursed.

Pros
  • 0.15% APY on Statement Savings Account
  • 5.35% on 11-month CD
Cons
  • 0% APY on Total Access Checking Account

View Rates

Bremer Bank is our pick for best customer satisfaction because of its high ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Besides great customer service, you’ll also find Bremer is very transparent about its fees and account requirements and pays a higher-than-usual interest rate on its Regular Savings Account.

Pros
  • 0.30% APY on savings
  • Low overdraft and wire transfer fees
Cons
  • Low APYs on CDs and checking accounts

View Rates

Veridian’s Premier Plus Checking account pays a whopping 5.25% APY on balances up to $20,000 when account requirements are met and 0.15% on higher balances, making this account our top choice for the best rate. There’s no minimum balance requirement and no monthly service fees, plus you’ll get free overdraft protection.

Pros
  • High APY
  • 37,000-ATM network
  • Low fees
Cons
  • 0.01% APY if account requirements are not met

View Rates

We chose First National Bank of Omaha as the best for low fees because there are no monthly fees on the accounts we considered (Free Checking, Basic Savings and Basic Money Market) and no overdraft protection or transfer set-up fees. Outgoing wire fees are lower than those of other banks we considered.

Pros
  • Very few fees
  • 55,000-ATM network
Cons
  • 0.01%-0.02% APY paid on accounts considered

View Rates

Our choice for best rewards is Digital Federal Credit Union. Open a DFCUPerks Plus Checking account, and you get free perks, including roadside assistance, mobile phone protection, credit monitoring and identity theft protection. Discounts on prescriptions, travel and restaurants are also part of the deal.

Free money orders and cashier’s checks

How we chose the Best Banks of 2023-2024

To determine our list of Best Banks for 2023-2024, Money staff evaluated 235 financial institutions. We then evaluated the interest rates offered, minimum required balances, fees charged, ATM accessibility and perks or rewards obtained by opening a specific account. You can read our full methodology here. You can read our full methodology here.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Save money the right way with a High-Yield Savings Account
For an easy and effective way of saving money, a High-Yield Savings Account from SoFi is a good bet. Just click below and open your account today.
View Rates

More from Money

Back to Best Banks of 2023-2024

Best Banks for Seniors of 2023-2024

How to Choose a Regional Bank

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
With a Savings Account from SoFi, you can save money while earning it
View Rates