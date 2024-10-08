Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Sort by: Cash Bonus APY (Annual Percentage Yield) Cash Bonus Our Partner Company Highlight Our Partner VIEW RATES Savings Account with up to 4.30% APY* (see website for details) Cash Bonus up to $300 with direct deposit set up (Terms apply)

No monthly fees

Up to 2-day-early paycheck

Up to $2M of additional FDIC insurance through a network of participating banks *Rate as of 8/26/2024 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.30% Cash Bonus $300.00 Our Partner VIEW RATES Earn 4.10% APY* with a Discover™ Savings Account Earn Over 5X the National Savings Average¹

$0 Min. Balance to Earn APY

$0 Monthly Fees & No Min. Opening Deposit

No Overdraft Fees

Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 ² *Rate as of 9/25/2024 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.10% Cash Bonus $0.00 Our Partner VIEW RATES Earn 4.35% APY* with CIT's Savings Account $100 minimum balance for APY

No account opening or monthly service fees

Deposit checks online with the CIT Bank mobile app

FDIC Insured *Rate as of 5/15/2023 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.35% Cash Bonus $0.00 Our Partner VIEW RATES Earn 4.50% APY* with Barclays' Tiered Savings Account No monthly maintenance fees

Secure, 24/7 online access to your funds

FDIC insured *Rate as of 8/28/2024 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.50% Cash Bonus $0.00

If you live in the Buckeye State, you have many banking options, from small community banks to credit unions and national banks. To help you find the best option for you, Money researched leading financial institutions, analyzing their account offerings, annual percentage yields (APYs), fees and rates.

Based on that information, we identified the best banks and credit unions in Ohio for 2024-2025:

*Rates and APYs are subject to change. All information provided was accurate as of Oct. 8, 2024.

KeyBank has a strong presence in Ohio, with over 100 branches within the state. It has a variety of deposit accounts, including free check, interest-bearing checking and high-yield accounts. Through KeyBank, your money can earn a higher-than-usual rate on money market accounts, and there are specialized account options for seniors and students.

The downside? KeyBank's money market accounts have a $5,000 account minimum, which is a higher requirement than some banks have, and KeyBank does charge monthly fees on most accounts.

Pros Multiple checking options, including interest-bearing accounts

Checking options for seniors and students

High APY on money market accounts Cons High minimum deposit requirement for money market accounts

Monthly fees apply to most accounts

Best for Checking Accounts: Fifth Third Bank View Rates

Fifth Third Bank has free checking accounts, meaning accounts without monthly fees, and you don't have to worry about meeting minimum deposit or balance requirements. The free accounts include perks like identity theft monitoring, and you also get access to a network of over 40,000 ATMs.

Fifth Third Bank has a low minimum deposit requirement for its long-term CDs; you can open an account with as little as $500. However, promotional CDs require a much more substantial upfront investment — you'll need at least $5,000 to get started.

Pros Free checking accounts without balance or deposit requirements

Broad branch and ATM network

Low minimum deposit for CDs Cons For some accounts, rates aren't disclosed online

High deposit requirement for promotional rates

Best for Money Market Accounts: Huntington Bank View Rates

If you want to grow your money with a money market account, Huntington Bank offers account options with APYs that are about 10 times higher than the national average. If you maintain a balance of at least $25,000, you can qualify for a fee waiver, too. Besides money market accounts, the bank has many other account options, including free checking accounts and CDs.

However, the highest rates are dependent on an existing Huntington Bank account, so non-customers may not get the best-possible APY.

Pros Higher-than-usual APYs on money market accounts

Fee waivers available

Free checking options Cons Highest rates require an existing Huntington Bank account

Accounts with balances under $25,000 won't earn interest

Best for CDs: Best CDs View Rates

PNC operates brick-and-mortar branches, but it also offers useful digital banking options. You can open a high-yield CD online, and if you select one of the promotional terms, you can qualify for an APY that is significantly higher than the national average.

PNC has a lower required deposit minimum than other banks; you can open a CD with just $1,000. However, its checking, savings and money market accounts have monthly fees unless you qualify for a fee waiver. Additionally, PNC has lower APYs on savings accounts than other banks.

Pros High APYs on select terms

Variety of CD terms

Relatively low minimum Cons Most deposit accounts have monthly fees

Lower-than-average APY on savings accounts

Best for Seniors: Best for Seniors View Rates

Park National Bank has a special program for those ages 50 and older. The program, Freedom Years, offers perks like free checks, money orders, a small safe deposit box, investment analysis and access to special events and seminars. Customers are also entitled to direct access to a personal banker. Customers of all ages can choose between multiple account options, including interest-bearing checking accounts, free checking accounts and youth saving options.

Park National Bank doesn't disclose its APYs for its deposit accounts online; you have to visit a branch or call a bank representative for details. Lastly, it has shorter CD term options than other banks.

Pros Comprehensive program for seniors

Checking accounts with interest and added perks available

Youth savings accounts available Cons Doesn't disclose APYs online

Limited CD terms

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Compare Savings Accounts rates today Up to 2-day-early paycheck View Rates Best For Deposits Over $7k Earn up to 4.30% APY* Minimum Balance to Open an Account: $0

Cash Bonus up to $300 with Direct Deposit¹

No Account Fees² & No-fee Overdraft Coverage³

Up to 2-Day-Early Paycheck⁴

Up to $2M of Additional FDIC Insurance⁵ *Rate as of 10/8/2024 View SoFi Offer No monthly maintenance fees View Rates Earn 4.50% APY* $0 Min. Balance to Earn APY on Barclays' Tiered Savings

No Monthly Maintenance Fees

Easy Direct Deposits & Online Transfers

Deposits are FDIC Insured ² *Rate as of 8/28/2024 View Barclays Offer Savings plan that fits your lifestyle View Rates Earn 4.35% APY* with CIT's Savings Account $100 minimum balance for APY

No account opening or monthly service fees

Deposit checks online with the CIT Bank mobile app

FDIC Insured *Rate as of 5/15/2023 View CIT Bank Offer No minimum opening deposit View Rates Earn 4.10% APY* Earn Over 5X the National Savings Average¹

$0 Min. Balance to Earn APY

$0 Monthly Fees & No Min. Opening Deposit

No Overdraft Fees

Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 ² *Rate as of 9/25/2024 View Discover Offer

How we chose the Best Banks of 2024-2025

To determine our list of best banks for 2024-2025, Money evaluated hundreds of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks and online banks ranked by assets. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks.

We chose the best banks and credit unions in Ohio by researching financial institutions operating in the state and comparing their deposit accounts, APYs, fees, minimum deposit requirements and customer satisfaction ratings. We also took their branch and ATM networks into consideration.

You can read our full methodology here.

More from Money

Back to Best Banks

Best Online Banks

Best National Banks