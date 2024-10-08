Best Banks and Credit Unions in Ohio
If you live in the Buckeye State, you have many banking options, from small community banks to credit unions and national banks. To help you find the best option for you, Money researched leading financial institutions, analyzing their account offerings, annual percentage yields (APYs), fees and rates.
Based on that information, we identified the best banks and credit unions in Ohio for 2024-2025:
- KeyBank - Best Overall
- Fifth Third Bank - Best for Checking Accounts
- Huntington Bank - Best for Money Market Accounts
- PNC - Best for CDs
- Park National Bank - Best for Seniors
*Rates and APYs are subject to change. All information provided was accurate as of Oct. 8, 2024.
KeyBank has a strong presence in Ohio, with over 100 branches within the state. It has a variety of deposit accounts, including free check, interest-bearing checking and high-yield accounts. Through KeyBank, your money can earn a higher-than-usual rate on money market accounts, and there are specialized account options for seniors and students.
The downside? KeyBank's money market accounts have a $5,000 account minimum, which is a higher requirement than some banks have, and KeyBank does charge monthly fees on most accounts.
- Multiple checking options, including interest-bearing accounts
- Checking options for seniors and students
- High APY on money market accounts
- High minimum deposit requirement for money market accounts
- Monthly fees apply to most accounts
Fifth Third Bank has free checking accounts, meaning accounts without monthly fees, and you don't have to worry about meeting minimum deposit or balance requirements. The free accounts include perks like identity theft monitoring, and you also get access to a network of over 40,000 ATMs.
Fifth Third Bank has a low minimum deposit requirement for its long-term CDs; you can open an account with as little as $500. However, promotional CDs require a much more substantial upfront investment — you'll need at least $5,000 to get started.
- Free checking accounts without balance or deposit requirements
- Broad branch and ATM network
- Low minimum deposit for CDs
- For some accounts, rates aren't disclosed online
- High deposit requirement for promotional rates
If you want to grow your money with a money market account, Huntington Bank offers account options with APYs that are about 10 times higher than the national average. If you maintain a balance of at least $25,000, you can qualify for a fee waiver, too. Besides money market accounts, the bank has many other account options, including free checking accounts and CDs.
However, the highest rates are dependent on an existing Huntington Bank account, so non-customers may not get the best-possible APY.
- Higher-than-usual APYs on money market accounts
- Fee waivers available
- Free checking options
- Highest rates require an existing Huntington Bank account
- Accounts with balances under $25,000 won't earn interest
PNC operates brick-and-mortar branches, but it also offers useful digital banking options. You can open a high-yield CD online, and if you select one of the promotional terms, you can qualify for an APY that is significantly higher than the national average.
PNC has a lower required deposit minimum than other banks; you can open a CD with just $1,000. However, its checking, savings and money market accounts have monthly fees unless you qualify for a fee waiver. Additionally, PNC has lower APYs on savings accounts than other banks.
- High APYs on select terms
- Variety of CD terms
- Relatively low minimum
- Most deposit accounts have monthly fees
- Lower-than-average APY on savings accounts
Park National Bank has a special program for those ages 50 and older. The program, Freedom Years, offers perks like free checks, money orders, a small safe deposit box, investment analysis and access to special events and seminars. Customers are also entitled to direct access to a personal banker. Customers of all ages can choose between multiple account options, including interest-bearing checking accounts, free checking accounts and youth saving options.
Park National Bank doesn't disclose its APYs for its deposit accounts online; you have to visit a branch or call a bank representative for details. Lastly, it has shorter CD term options than other banks.
- Comprehensive program for seniors
- Checking accounts with interest and added perks available
- Youth savings accounts available
- Doesn't disclose APYs online
- Limited CD terms
How we chose the Best Banks of 2024-2025
To determine our list of best banks for 2024-2025, Money evaluated hundreds of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks and online banks ranked by assets. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks.
We chose the best banks and credit unions in Ohio by researching financial institutions operating in the state and comparing their deposit accounts, APYs, fees, minimum deposit requirements and customer satisfaction ratings. We also took their branch and ATM networks into consideration.
You can read our full methodology here.