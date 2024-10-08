Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Sort by: Cash Bonus APY (Annual Percentage Yield) Cash Bonus Our Partner Company Highlight Our Partner VIEW RATES Savings Account with up to 4.30% APY* (see website for details) Cash Bonus up to $300 with direct deposit set up (Terms apply)

No monthly fees

Up to 2-day-early paycheck

Up to $2M of additional FDIC insurance through a network of participating banks *Rate as of 8/26/2024 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.30% Cash Bonus $300.00 Our Partner VIEW RATES Earn 4.10% APY* with a Discover™ Savings Account Earn Over 5X the National Savings Average¹

$0 Min. Balance to Earn APY

$0 Monthly Fees & No Min. Opening Deposit

No Overdraft Fees

Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 ² *Rate as of 9/25/2024 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.10% Cash Bonus $0.00 Our Partner VIEW RATES Earn 4.35% APY* with CIT's Savings Account $100 minimum balance for APY

No account opening or monthly service fees

Deposit checks online with the CIT Bank mobile app

FDIC Insured *Rate as of 5/15/2023 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.35% Cash Bonus $0.00 Our Partner VIEW RATES Earn 4.50% APY* with Barclays' Tiered Savings Account No monthly maintenance fees

Secure, 24/7 online access to your funds

FDIC insured *Rate as of 8/28/2024 APY (Annual Percentage Yield) 4.50% Cash Bonus $0.00

Georgia is one of the largest states based on population, with over 11 million people calling the Peach State home. So it's no surprise that there are 15 commercial banks and over 100 credit unions operating in the state.

With so many options, finding the right bank can be challenging. Money researched the top financial institutions in the state based on their account offerings, interest rates and fees in order to identify the best banks and credit unions in Georgia for 2024:

Ally - Best Overall

- Best Overall Ameris - Best for Customer Satisfaction

- Best for Customer Satisfaction CIT - Best for CDs

- Best for CDs Credit Union of Georgia - Best for Seniors

- Best for Seniors Regions - Best for Checking

*Rates and APYs are subject to change. All information provided was accurate as of Oct. 8, 2024.

Although Ally is primarily an online bank, one of its key locations is in Georgia, so it's a top bank within the state. It offers high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs), low cost checking accounts and multiple certificates of deposit (CD) and money market options with higher-than-average APYs. While many banks charge monthly fees or require customers to deposit hundreds of dollars to open an account, Ally offers checking, savings, money market accounts and CDs with no minimum deposit requirement. Additionally, Ally has several CD options, including no-penalty options that allow you to withdraw money before the CD's maturity date without sacrificing interest.

However, those who prefer the option of visiting a bank in person will be disappointed to learn that Ally doesn't operate any physical branches. And if you open a savings or money market account through the bank, be aware that you're limited to six withdrawals per month. Although Ally doesn't charge excess transaction fees, it can decide to close your account if you exceed the withdrawal limit multiple times.

Pros No monthly maintenance fees

High APYs on savings accounts, money market accounts and CDs

No-penalty CD option Cons Doesn't operate any branches

Limits on number of withdrawals allowed per month

Best for Customer Satisfaction: Ameris View Rates

Ameris is a full service bank that offers both online accounts and in-person assistance at its branches. There are over 70 locations in Georgia, and Ameris has excellent ratings for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. The bank's customers can take advantage of added benefits on its checking account that provide even more value, such as cell phone insurance, credit monitoring and identity theft protection and reimbursement. The bank also has a useful mobile app with powerful budgeting tools, automatic bill payments and Zelle money transfers.

Although Ameris has free checking account options, its money market and savings account charge monthly fees. It has limited CD term options — the maximum term length is just five years — and it limits customers to six withdrawals from a money market or savings account per month.

Pros Highly rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction

Added benefits on checking accounts

Robust mobile app Cons Monthly fees apply to most money market and savings accounts

Limited number of withdrawals on savings and money market accounts

Limited CD terms

Best for CDs: CIT View Rates

CIT is another digital bank. However, it's a division of First Citizens, a major bank that operates 29 branches within Georgia. As a result, CIT is a popular bank offering some of the best CD rates and options within the state, including no-penalty CDs and jumbo CDs. Through CIT, you can open a CD and lock in a higher-than-usual APY for the length of the CD's term. Besides the typical term CD, CIT has a no-penalty option that allows you to withdraw money from the CD before the end of its term without penalty. However, there is only one term option for no-penalty CDs with CIT Bank: 11 months.

With CIT Bank, you can earn a high APY with a savings account. However, the highest-possible APY only applies to balances over $5,000. Additionally, CIT Bank doesn't operate physical branches, which may be a frustrating drawback for some.

Pros Higher-than-average APYs on CDs

Low minimum deposit for CDs

Multiple CD options Cons HYSAs only earn the highest rate on balances over $5,000

No physical branches available

Limited terms on some CDs

Best for Seniors: Credit Union of Georgia View Rates

The Credit Union of Georgia has the "Senior Class" program. For customers age 65 or older, the Senior Class benefits are automatically added to their checking and savings accounts. This program provides added perks, such as free checks every 12 months, special rates on jumbo CDs, free paper statements and discounts on safe deposit boxes. The Credit Union of Georgia offers accounts without monthly fees, and as a credit union member, you can also qualify for additional discounts. For example, members of the credit union are eligible for discounts on home security systems, car and homeowners insurance, tax preparation software and even fitness classes.

However, not everyone is eligible for membership with the Credit Union of Georgia. To qualify, you must live or work in an eligible county within Georgia, work for a partner employer to have an immediate family member who is a member.

Pros Added benefits for those 65 and older

Interest-bearing checking without a monthly fee

Customers eligible for added discounts Cons Limited membership eligibility

Minimum balance requirement for money market accounts

Charges excess withdrawal fees

Best for Checking: Regions View Rates

While most banks and credit unions have just one or two checking account options, Regions Bank has six. It offers options ranging from interest-bearing accounts to specialty accounts for seniors and students. Depending on the account, it may not carry a monthly fee, or you may be eligible for a fee waiver based on your balance or monthly deposits. If you have a checking account with Regions, you can take advantage of added benefits like discounts on safe deposit boxes, relationship APYs for existing customers, discounts on Regions loan products and cash back at partner retailers.

Regions offer a range of banking products, but some of its accounts — such as its savings for minors account or CD account — require you to visit a branch in person to open them. Lastly, its CDs are limited; the maximum CD term is 72 months.

Pros Six checking account options available

Multiple ways to qualify for monthly fee waivers

Added discounts Cons Relatively low APY on checking accounts

Some accounts require you to visit a branch in person to open a new account

Limited CD terms

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Compare Savings Accounts rates today Up to 2-day-early paycheck View Rates Best For Deposits Over $7k Earn up to 4.30% APY* Minimum Balance to Open an Account: $0

Cash Bonus up to $300 with Direct Deposit¹

No Account Fees² & No-fee Overdraft Coverage³

Up to 2-Day-Early Paycheck⁴

Up to $2M of Additional FDIC Insurance⁵ *Rate as of 10/8/2024 View SoFi Offer No monthly maintenance fees View Rates Earn 4.50% APY* $0 Min. Balance to Earn APY on Barclays' Tiered Savings

No Monthly Maintenance Fees

Easy Direct Deposits & Online Transfers

Deposits are FDIC Insured ² *Rate as of 8/28/2024 View Barclays Offer Savings plan that fits your lifestyle View Rates Earn 4.35% APY* with CIT's Savings Account $100 minimum balance for APY

No account opening or monthly service fees

Deposit checks online with the CIT Bank mobile app

FDIC Insured *Rate as of 5/15/2023 View CIT Bank Offer No minimum opening deposit View Rates Earn 4.10% APY* Earn Over 5X the National Savings Average¹

$0 Min. Balance to Earn APY

$0 Monthly Fees & No Min. Opening Deposit

No Overdraft Fees

Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 ² *Rate as of 9/25/2024 View Discover Offer

How we chose the Best Banks of 2024-2025

To determine our list of Best Banks for 2024-2025, Money staff evaluated hundreds of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks, ranked by assets, and 20 of the most popular online banks. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks. We identified the top banks and credit unions in Georgia by examining which financial institutions operate within the state and comparing their account options, minimum deposit amounts, APYs and fees. We also considered typical customer satisfaction levels and accessibility, including what mobile or online tools the institution provides.

You can read our full methodology here.

More from Money

Back to Best Banks

Best Online Banks

Best Banks for Digital Investing