Best Banks and Credit Unions in Georgia
Georgia is one of the largest states based on population, with over 11 million people calling the Peach State home. So it's no surprise that there are 15 commercial banks and over 100 credit unions operating in the state.
With so many options, finding the right bank can be challenging. Money researched the top financial institutions in the state based on their account offerings, interest rates and fees in order to identify the best banks and credit unions in Georgia for 2024:
- Ally - Best Overall
- Ameris - Best for Customer Satisfaction
- CIT - Best for CDs
- Credit Union of Georgia - Best for Seniors
- Regions - Best for Checking
*Rates and APYs are subject to change. All information provided was accurate as of Oct. 8, 2024.
Although Ally is primarily an online bank, one of its key locations is in Georgia, so it's a top bank within the state. It offers high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs), low cost checking accounts and multiple certificates of deposit (CD) and money market options with higher-than-average APYs. While many banks charge monthly fees or require customers to deposit hundreds of dollars to open an account, Ally offers checking, savings, money market accounts and CDs with no minimum deposit requirement. Additionally, Ally has several CD options, including no-penalty options that allow you to withdraw money before the CD's maturity date without sacrificing interest.
However, those who prefer the option of visiting a bank in person will be disappointed to learn that Ally doesn't operate any physical branches. And if you open a savings or money market account through the bank, be aware that you're limited to six withdrawals per month. Although Ally doesn't charge excess transaction fees, it can decide to close your account if you exceed the withdrawal limit multiple times.
- No monthly maintenance fees
- High APYs on savings accounts, money market accounts and CDs
- No-penalty CD option
- Doesn't operate any branches
- Limits on number of withdrawals allowed per month
Ameris is a full service bank that offers both online accounts and in-person assistance at its branches. There are over 70 locations in Georgia, and Ameris has excellent ratings for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. The bank's customers can take advantage of added benefits on its checking account that provide even more value, such as cell phone insurance, credit monitoring and identity theft protection and reimbursement. The bank also has a useful mobile app with powerful budgeting tools, automatic bill payments and Zelle money transfers.
Although Ameris has free checking account options, its money market and savings account charge monthly fees. It has limited CD term options — the maximum term length is just five years — and it limits customers to six withdrawals from a money market or savings account per month.
- Highly rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction
- Added benefits on checking accounts
- Robust mobile app
- Monthly fees apply to most money market and savings accounts
- Limited number of withdrawals on savings and money market accounts
- Limited CD terms
CIT is another digital bank. However, it's a division of First Citizens, a major bank that operates 29 branches within Georgia. As a result, CIT is a popular bank offering some of the best CD rates and options within the state, including no-penalty CDs and jumbo CDs. Through CIT, you can open a CD and lock in a higher-than-usual APY for the length of the CD's term. Besides the typical term CD, CIT has a no-penalty option that allows you to withdraw money from the CD before the end of its term without penalty. However, there is only one term option for no-penalty CDs with CIT Bank: 11 months.
With CIT Bank, you can earn a high APY with a savings account. However, the highest-possible APY only applies to balances over $5,000. Additionally, CIT Bank doesn't operate physical branches, which may be a frustrating drawback for some.
- Higher-than-average APYs on CDs
- Low minimum deposit for CDs
- Multiple CD options
- HYSAs only earn the highest rate on balances over $5,000
- No physical branches available
- Limited terms on some CDs
The Credit Union of Georgia has the "Senior Class" program. For customers age 65 or older, the Senior Class benefits are automatically added to their checking and savings accounts. This program provides added perks, such as free checks every 12 months, special rates on jumbo CDs, free paper statements and discounts on safe deposit boxes. The Credit Union of Georgia offers accounts without monthly fees, and as a credit union member, you can also qualify for additional discounts. For example, members of the credit union are eligible for discounts on home security systems, car and homeowners insurance, tax preparation software and even fitness classes.
However, not everyone is eligible for membership with the Credit Union of Georgia. To qualify, you must live or work in an eligible county within Georgia, work for a partner employer to have an immediate family member who is a member.
- Added benefits for those 65 and older
- Interest-bearing checking without a monthly fee
- Customers eligible for added discounts
- Limited membership eligibility
- Minimum balance requirement for money market accounts
- Charges excess withdrawal fees
While most banks and credit unions have just one or two checking account options, Regions Bank has six. It offers options ranging from interest-bearing accounts to specialty accounts for seniors and students. Depending on the account, it may not carry a monthly fee, or you may be eligible for a fee waiver based on your balance or monthly deposits. If you have a checking account with Regions, you can take advantage of added benefits like discounts on safe deposit boxes, relationship APYs for existing customers, discounts on Regions loan products and cash back at partner retailers.
Regions offer a range of banking products, but some of its accounts — such as its savings for minors account or CD account — require you to visit a branch in person to open them. Lastly, its CDs are limited; the maximum CD term is 72 months.
- Six checking account options available
- Multiple ways to qualify for monthly fee waivers
- Added discounts
- Relatively low APY on checking accounts
- Some accounts require you to visit a branch in person to open a new account
- Limited CD terms
How we chose the Best Banks of 2024-2025
To determine our list of Best Banks for 2024-2025, Money staff evaluated hundreds of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks, ranked by assets, and 20 of the most popular online banks. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks. We identified the top banks and credit unions in Georgia by examining which financial institutions operate within the state and comparing their account options, minimum deposit amounts, APYs and fees. We also considered typical customer satisfaction levels and accessibility, including what mobile or online tools the institution provides.
You can read our full methodology here.