Best Banks and Credit Unions in the Southeast of 2023-2024

Despite their smaller size, most regional banks offer the same access to an array of banking products. Like their national counterparts, most offer competitive rates on savings accounts and loans.

Here are our picks for the best banks and credit unions in the Southeast for 2023-2024.

EverBank is our overall pick for the best bank in the Southeast because of the high interest rate paid on deposit accounts, extensive ATM network and low account fees. Earn 0.25% on the Yield Pledge Checking account and a one-year introductory rate of 5% APY on the Yield Pledge Online Savings account (4.75% afterward). Plus, you can get out-of-network ATM fees reimbursed with the checking account.

Pros High APY

80,000-ATM network

Low fees Cons No ATM fee reimbursement on savings account

No debit card on savings account

Customer Satisfaction: Synovus Bank View Rates

Synovus Bank scored 702 points out of 1,000 on J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, the highest among the banks we considered in the region and the reason it’s our top pick for customer satisfaction. The Personal Savings account has an easily waived low monthly account fee, and there are benefits for members of the armed forces.

Pros High customer satisfaction rating

Military perks Cons Low 0.01% APY on savings

High balance to waive the $10 monthly service fee on checking

Best Rate: American Airlines Credit Union View Rates

American Airlines Credit Union’s Savings Account is our choice for the best rates. It pays 2.38% APY, the highest among the banks we considered, and there’s no monthly service fee. You’ll also earn a very good 0.40% on the credit union’s Priority Checking account. Lower-than-usual overdraft/insufficient fund fees and a large ATM network are pluses on AACU’s checking account.

Pros High APY

85,000-ATM network

Low fees Cons No ATM access with savings account

Best Fees: Texas Capital Bank View Rates

Texas Capital Bank doesn’t charge monthly service fees on its accounts and has lower-than-usual fees for other account services, making it our choice for the best fees. There is a low $15 overdraft fee, free incoming wire transfers and low outgoing wire transfer fees. Texas residents can also earn 5% APY when they open a Star High Yield Savings account.

Pros High APY on savings

55,000-ATM network Cons Branches only in Texas (accounts available online in other states)

Best Rewards: State Employees Credit Union of Maryland View Rates

Our pick for best rewards is State Employees’ Total Checking and Rewards Account. Depending on the account balance, you’ll earn between 0.5% and 2% APY on deposits. New customers get a $250 sign-up bonus and a cash-back debit card. Higher account balances can increase the level of rewards, which include rebates on mortgage closing costs and rate bumps on certificates of deposit.

Pros High APY

Cash back

55,000-ATM network Cons $75,000 balance required to reach higher reward levels

How we chose the Best Banks of 2023-2024

To determine our list of Best Banks for 2023-2024, Money staff evaluated 273 of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks, ranked by assets, and 20 of the most popular online banks. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks. You can read our full methodology here.

