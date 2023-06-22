The student body is intellectual and prides itself on being so: Many credit the school with teaching them to think critically. Partying happens, but students generally have to seek it out. Downtown Chicago, a few miles to the north of the school's Hyde Park campus, is a playground for students and an important part of university life, providing job, internship and volunteer opportunities to students, as well as athletic and cultural activities. The university's graduation rate of 95% is high, although it's a hair slightly less than is expected of schools that enroll students with similar test scores and economic backgrounds.

That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but it gets to the heart of UChicago's reputation for academic intensity. The school is incredibly selective, with an acceptance rate that hovers around 6%. All 7,600 or so undergraduates must complete a rigorous liberal arts core curriculum, where A's are much harder to come by than at other schools. Even the academic calendar year, divided into quarters instead of semesters, tends to intensify the atmosphere on campus.

While the University of Chicago's official motto is "crescat scientia; vita excolatur," which translates to "let knowledge grow from more to more; and so be human life enriched," some students refer to the school as the place "where fun goes to die."

Notes: Prices reflect in-state charges for public universities. Students who get merit grants are full-time undergraduates who had no financial need and were awarded grants. Graduation rate measures degree completion within six years for both transfer students and first-time students. Early career earnings are the median earnings for both graduates and non-completers, 10 years after they first enrolled.

University of Chicago tuition and fees

Estimated cost and due date

Tuition and fees at University of Chicago come to $65,619. You’ll likely also need to account for room and board, textbooks, and other living expenses. The date for Fall has yet to be released, but it's recommended to monitor the official calendar or your student portal regularly for any changes. Being late with the payment could possibly result in added charges.

Feeling flustered by the cost of college? That is perfectly understandable – college can be pricey, but luckily there are various financial aid sources available. These may include student loans, grants, and scholarships. Below is a brief overview of the existing options; for the full breakdown, check out our How to Pay for College guide.

Exploring financial aid options at University of Chicago

Scholarships and grants

The total amount of grant aid for undergraduates at University of Chicago comes to $44,556, which includes assistance from both federal, state, local and college programs. Around 12% of students there have been recipients of a Pell Grant, a type of college financial aid typically given to those with lower incomes. To be eligible for this and other forms of assistance, one must complete the FAFSA, which can be done here.

State grants

States generally provide some type of assistance for students to be able to afford college, although the requirements for eligibility are usually only open to local residents attending college within the state. An example of this is the Illinois Commitment program. However, it is recommended that individuals still double-check the eligibility rules of their home state.

University scholarships, aka institutional aid

Two major forms of aid can be acquired during college; need-based aid, which is determined by a student’s financial situation, and merit-based aid, which is not linked to need and could be awarded for academic success, artistic talent and other leadership qualities. For example, 52% of freshmen at University of Chicago receive an institutional scholarship of approximately $45,686 on average.

External scholarships

It is essential to keep in mind the external scholarships available. Local organizations offer grants to help cover college fees, and some scholarships have never-ending deadlines. Therefore, you can still seek assistance even after you have enrolled. To find out more regarding different kinds of gift aid, you can check the guide on college grants and scholarships.

Student loans

Federal student loans

Federal student loans are a popular way to finance educational expenses. These loans are provided by the government and feature low-interest rates and flexible repayment plans.

Private student loans

Private student loans are offered by private lenders such as banks and credit unions. However, these loans usually come with higher interest rates and less flexible payment options.

How to pay tuition bills at University of Chicago

If you are awarded a loan, grant or scholarship, the funds will usually be sent directly to the university. Any remaining balance must be paid by you. Tuition payments can be made online at https://www.uchicago.edu/.