In 2020, Triton fans rejoiced when UCSD joined the Big West Conference as a Division I school. (It's technically in a reclassification period that goes through summer 2024.) Outside of sports, the college's annual Sun God Festival is one of the most popular events of the year, attracting performers like Vince Staples, Snoop Dogg and Hayley Kiyoko.

Money found that 88% of students graduate within six years, and go on to make early career earnings of about $82,000. UCSD's student body is diverse in some respects: Some 34% of undergraduates are Asian and 22% are Hispanic, though only 2% of students are Black.

One of the top research universities in the world, the University of California, San Diego is renowned for its science programs and stellar faculty. Hundreds of students flock to the university's gospel choir classes each year, thanks to the popularity of music professor Kenneth Anderson. Lin Chao, who teaches ecology, behavior and evolution, gets top student marks (and teaching awards) for describing complex science concepts through stories. Notable alumni include Mike Judge, creator of TV shows like King of the Hill, and Billy Beane, who put his UCSD economics coursework and statistical analysis training to use for the Oakland Athletics team — a feat immortalized in the book and movie Moneyball.

Notes: Prices reflect in-state charges for public universities. Students who get merit grants are full-time undergraduates who had no financial need and were awarded grants. Graduation rate measures degree completion within six years for both transfer students and first-time students. Early career earnings are the median earnings for both graduates and non-completers, 10 years after they first enrolled.

University of California, San Diego tuition and fees

Estimated cost and due date

Tuition and fees at the University of California-San Diego are $18,480 (in-state) and $44,978 (out-of-state). You should also consider room & board, books, and living expenses while enrolled.

The due date for Fall is September 02, 2023, but it's always a good idea to check the university's official calendar or your student portal for any changes. Late payments may incur extra fees.

Feeling overwhelmed by the cost? That’s understandable – college can be expensive, but there are a variety of financial aid sources you can access, including student loans, grants, and scholarships. Here is a brief overview of the available options; for a more comprehensive step-by-step, read our How to Pay for College guide.

Exploring financial aid options at University of California, San Diego

Scholarships and grants

The typical grant aid for undergraduates at University of California-San Diego is $19,225, which is composed of awards from federal, state, local and college programs. A popular source of college funding is the federal Pell Grant, which is given to those with lower incomes. Approximately one-third of students at University of California-San Diego are recipients of a Pell Grant. To be eligible for Pell Grants and other types of financial aid, you must fill out the FAFSA.

State grants

Most states have a program to assist students with college expenses. Generally, these awards are only available to those who are studying in the same state, but it is worth verifying the eligibility criteria of your home state. For example, in California, residents can qualify for the Cal Grant and other programs.

University scholarships, aka institutional aid

Colleges usually have two types of subsidies - one provided due to financial requirements and the other based on merit. Merit-based grants may be based on academic success, artistic aptitude, leadership aptitudes and more. According to the University of California-San Diego, 32% of first-year students got a university grant, which averaged at $9,875.

External scholarships

Remember that apart from the common scholarships, there are also some external options. Quite a few local organizations offer scholarships to aid with college expenses, and some have continuous deadlines for applications so you can still get money even after you have started college. Our guide on college grants and scholarships can provide more information about the various types of aid you can receive.

Student loans

Federal student loans

Federal student loans are one of the most prevalent sources of funds for educational purposes. Such loans come from the government and have comparatively low-interest rates in addition to providing flexible repayment plans.

Private student loans

Private student loans are an alternative. These are offered by private lenders such as banks and credit unions. They can be used to cover expenses not covered by federal loans, but they usually have higher interest rates and less flexible repayment plans.

How to pay tuition bills at University of California, San Diego

If you are awarded a loan, grant or scholarship, the funds will usually be sent directly to the university. Any remaining balance must be paid by you. Tuition payments can be made online at https://www.ucsd.edu/.