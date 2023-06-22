The university also offers more than 1,000 clubs and organizations, including the Daily Bruin newspaper and Campus Events Commission, which programs free sneak previews of films on campus. Students looking to escape the bubble of Westwood Village are only a short drive away from both Beverly Hills and the beach in Santa Monica.

That said, the university does a fine job of supporting ordinary students as well. Over a quarter of its students come from low-income families, and about 92% graduate in six years — about 14% more than is expected for schools with similar student bodies. Bruins tend to graduate into good jobs, too, with median annual salaries of about $79,800 ten years after they began school.

And then there are the students. The Theater, Film, and Television school is among the best in the country, and scores of former students are working in movies and on television, including Mariska Hargitay and Jack Black. On the sports front, the Bruins have produced a galaxy of stars, including Arthur Ashe, Jackie Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Troy Aikman and several Olympians in track and field.

There's a lot of star power at UCLA. There are professors like computer science pioneer Leonard Kleinrock, who sent the first message over the internet; Pulitzer Prize-winning geographer Jared Diamond; and astrophysicist Andrea Ghez, who won the Nobel Prize in physics in 2020 for research on black holes.

Notes: Prices reflect in-state charges for public universities. Students who get merit grants are full-time undergraduates who had no financial need and were awarded grants. Graduation rate measures degree completion within six years for both transfer students and first-time students. Early career earnings are the median earnings for both graduates and non-completers, 10 years after they first enrolled.

University of California, Los Angeles tuition and fees

Estimated cost and due date

The average grant aid for undergraduates at University of California-Los Angeles is $19,994. That includes awards from federal, state, local and college programs.

One of the most common sources of aid for college is the federal Pell Grant, which is given to lower-income students. About 28% of students at University of California-Los Angeles receive a Pell Grant. To access Pell Grants and other types of financial aid, you need to fill out the FAFSA.

Exploring financial aid options at University of California, Los Angeles

Scholarships and grants

Nearly every state has a program to help students pay for college. Typically these awards are limited to residents who are attending a college in the state, but it’s worth double checking your home state’s eligibility rules. In California, residents are eligible for the Cal Grant, among other programs.

State grants

Colleges typically award two types of financial aid. Need-based aid is dependent on your financial circumstances, while merit-based aid covers all awards that aren’t given out according to financial need. Merit scholarships can be based on academic achievement, artistic talent, leadership qualities and more. At University of California-Los Angeles, 24% of freshmen get a scholarship from the institution, with an average award of $10,828.

University scholarships, aka institutional aid

Don't forget to look for external scholarships as well. Many local organizations offer scholarships to help students with college expenses, and there are some scholarships with year-round deadlines, so you can get money after you’ve enrolled. Read our guide on college grants and scholarships to learn more about different kinds of gift aid.

External scholarships

Federal student loans are the most common type of borrowing for educational expenses. These are loans provided by the government. They have relatively low-interest rates and offer flexible repayment options.

Student loans

Federal student loans

Private student loans are another option. They are provided by private lenders like banks and credit unions. While they can fill in the gaps not covered by federal loans, they usually have higher interest rates and less flexible repayment options.

Private student loans

If you receive a loan, grant or scholarship, that money typically goes straight to the university. You’ll have to pay the balance that’s left over. Tuition payments can be made online at https://www.ucla.edu/.

How to pay tuition bills at University of California, Los Angeles