Boston College is a prestigious Jesuit university founded in 1863. Widely respected for its academics, it enrolls about 15,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and 65 countries.

Undergrads are required to complete a comprehensive core curriculum with subjects ranging from science to theology. Popular majors include economics, finance, political science and biology. Boston College shines in outcomes: Its six-year graduation rate is a high 94% (though that’s slightly lower than expected based on the population of students it enrolls).

With Boston in BC's backyard, students have a major city to draw on for entertainment, shopping, internships and job opportunities. There's no Greek life on campus, but students can enjoy BC's many sports, music and special interest organizations (including improv group My Mother's Fleabag and a Slavic club).

BC graduates tend to do well in the job market, with median early career salaries topping $96,000, well above that of schools that enroll similar students, according to Money’s analysis. Notable alumni include actor Amy Poehler and former Secretary of State John Kerry.