Located on Cape Cod, the Massachusetts Maritime Academy is in an ideal spot for lovers of all things nautical, which — as the name might give away — describes most of its roughly 1,700 students.

The Academy prides itself on getting students ready for both sea-going and shoreside careers, offering seven undergraduate degrees in fields such as marine engineering, marine transportation, international maritime business and emergency management.

MMA is structured like a military academy. And during orientation, all freshmen (aka “youngies”) undergo a two-week military-style training bootcamp. This admittedly “intense” indoctrination program is designed to immerse newcomers in Academy tradition and customs. Once on board, students in certain majors are required to complete "sea terms," spending weeks training aboard a ship en route to a variety of U.S. and foreign ports.

The Academy does offer aspects of traditional college life, albeit on a smaller scale: Students can play on more than a dozen NCAA Division III sports teams and have their choice of several organizations, including clubs for hockey, water polo and rock climbing. There's also Safe Harbor, a program that encourages MMA's students and staff to identify themselves as LGBTQ+ allies.

The Academy stands out in Money's affordability measures, with the estimated net price of a degree under $73,000 — among the 10 cheapest of all the colleges we analyzed. Median earnings of graduates are also well above those of colleges that enroll similar students.