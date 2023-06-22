Wesleyan University, along with Amherst and Williams colleges, is one of the historic "Little Three," a trio of prestigious liberal arts schools in New England. Founded in 1831 by Methodists, it has more than 3,500 students who tend to be thoughtful, independent, progressive and politically aware.

Academics are generally characterized by small classes and professors who actively engage with students in programs like the social and political sciences, psychology, and the arts. Tuition at Wesleyan comes with a hefty price tag — about $66,700 for undergraduates — but the school provides aid that covers 100% of demonstrated financial need.

The university is also known for producing highly successful students: Wesleyan claims playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Michael Bay and actress Beanie Feldstein among its alumni. The Center for the Arts hosts free musical and theater events; it also has three of its own art galleries. Here's another fun fact: Wesleyan has a student-run farm that grows a wide variety of vegetables and hosts community events like the Pumpkin Fest, complete with free veggie burgers and hot cider.