New Jersey Institute of Technology, in the heart of Newark, is best known as a breeding ground for future engineers and architects. The roughly 9,000 undergrads who make up the diverse student body at NJIT primarily attend for the stellar technical education rather than the social scene or campus atmosphere.

Most classes are small, and academics are focused on skills training for future careers. The most popular of its about 50 undergraduate degrees are engineering, computer and information sciences, and business. NJIT boasts an 82% six-year graduation rate, and all that hard work pays off: Students report early-career earnings of $84,500 a decade after enrolling.

Many students commute, but those who choose to live on campus in one of five residence halls are able to join a tight-knit community. NJIT offers many opportunities to get involved on campus with its approximately 140 clubs, 19 NCAA Division I varsity sports teams, and about 30 sororities and fraternities, so any student can find a niche. Students can also take advantage of all Newark has to offer or make the relatively short trek into Manhattan for the ultimate urban adventure.