The University of Illinois at Springfield is the smallest and newest school in the U of I system. Formerly known as Sangamon State, it originally offered only upper-level and graduate courses. U of I acquired it and changed the name in 1995; about 20 years ago, it became a full-fledged four-year university.

Its 60 undergraduate programs range from accountancy to philosophy. At the bachelor’s degree-level, business and computer science draw in the most students, but UIS’s public affairs programs have always been particularly strong.

The school’s location in the state capital helps students snag government and nonprofit internships. Its Center for State Policy and Leadership provides a forum for research and discussion on policy issues, and Emiquon Field Station allows students to work alongside scientists who are working on wetlands restorations. UIS also has a well-established online program; about 40% of undergrads are enrolled exclusively in distance education and another 40% have some online classes as part of their coursework.