The University of Scranton's 58-acre campus sits in the Pocono Mountains city of Scranton, where it's an integral part of the local community, hosting more than 100 free public events each year.

The university offers 70 bachelor's degree programs and 29 master's degrees to its roughly 4,700 students. A selective business leadership honors program, which selects 15 sophomores each spring, offers a specialized two-year curriculum that includes an internship in which students are paired with a mentor.

Scranton students aren’t studying all the time, though: The school boasts more than 80 campus clubs and organizations, from a hip hop dance crew to a rugby team to a Habitat for Humanity group.

The school's Jesuit heritage is an important part of its programming. The campus ministry regularly hosts overnight retreats at a university-owned center on nearby Chapman Lake, and mass is held in the school's chapels. Even the school's mascot, Iggy the Royal Wolf, is named for St. Ignatius, the founder of the Jesuits.

The University of Scranton features a state-of-the-art center for rehabilitation education, which houses its physical therapy, occupational therapy and exercise science programs.