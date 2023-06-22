Oklahoma State University’s Stillwater campus is the flagship location of OSU’s six-institution system. Founded in 1890, the public university was established even before Oklahoma became a state (which was nearly two decades later in 1907).

Originally an agricultural and mechanical (A&M) college, OSU maintains its core strength in agricultural studies — the College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources offers undergrad degrees in areas such as agribusiness, agricultural leadership and landscape management. But OSU Stillwater’s other colleges offer strong degree programs, as well.

The Spears School of Business provides undergrad and graduate degrees in entrepreneurship and features a student-business incubator; the College of Education and Human Sciences offers an array of programs, including elementary and secondary education and a four-year degree in aviation. Degrees through the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology range from mechatronics and robotics to aerospace engineering.

School athletics, of course, figure large in campus life. The Cowboys’ football and basketball teams are nationally known, but OSU’s wrestlers are also standouts — they’ve won 34 NCAA wrestling titles since their first in 1928. And while OSU Stillwater was originally founded as a land-grant college, focusing on agriculture research, today, it’s also a “sun-grant university,” one of five regional centers in the country dedicated to the research and development of sustainable energy alternatives.