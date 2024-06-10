Located in the nation's capital, the nearly 200-year-old George Washington University is the largest college in the District of Columbia, with about 26,000 students, nearly 11,000 of them undergrads. GW offers about 140 undergraduate programs, and it's little surprise that international affairs, political science and business programs are popular.

The student body is diverse, with students coming from all 50 states, as well as about 120 countries. Ambitious students pursue all that D.C. has to offer in terms of internships and networking opportunities. Alumni include actress Courteney Cox, celebrity chef Ina Garten, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell.

With a campus situated in the heart of the city, nightlife, shops, restaurants and sightseeing are easy distractions from schoolwork. The White House is just four blocks away. But GW helps students stay centered with events like Midnight Breakfast during finals week — pop in for waffles, donuts, late-night fun and some merch. The school has over 500 active student groups and 17 Division I sports teams. Next time you're at a GW game, make sure you don buff and blue — the colors President George Washington once wore.