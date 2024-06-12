Part of the State University of New York system, SUNY Old Westbury is a public liberal arts college. Popular majors include accounting, criminology, biology, elementary education and psychology.

The university is regularly recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. About 30% of undergraduates are Hispanic, 28% are white and 23% are Black. More than half of students receive federal income-based grants, and the school scores in the top 2% of all colleges on think tank Third Way’s economic mobility index. For more than 15 years, first-year students in the campus’s Community, Action, Learning and Leadership (CALL) program have worked with dozens of community partners in an innovative program that blends volunteer work, social justice projects and academics.

Located on the outskirts of New York City, SUNY Old Westbury offers students the best of both worlds. They can attend classes on a 600-acre, tree-lined campus on Long Island, then hop on a roughly 45-minute train ride to Manhattan, for easy access to a world of cultural attractions and internship opportunities.