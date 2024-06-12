Founded in 1840, St. Mary's College of Maryland is the state's public honors college. But with a liberal arts focus and a low student-faculty ratio of 10:1, it could easily be mistaken for a selective private school. St. Mary's offers its nearly 1,600 students the choice of 28 majors and 29 minors. The most popular academic programs include economics, political science and biology. Many students produce a senior project that's similar to a thesis, which is presented in a public forum after working with faculty members on conception, research and production.

Sustainability efforts on campus are widespread, and 82% of students live on the rustic, riverfront campus all four years. One of the college's cherished rituals is known as "ponding," where students are thrown into a campus pond on their birthdays.

In fact, much of the college's character is influenced by its location on the banks of the St. Mary's River. Each summer, the college helps host the Governor's Cup Yacht Race. Even day-to-day life is tied to coastal living: Students swim and fish in the river, and can check out small sailboats, paddleboards and kayaks. Not surprisingly, the college's Division III athletic program is led by its powerhouse sailing team.