Less than half of the 1,700 students at the University of Minnesota-Crookston attend school in person; the majority are online students.

But students in both groups get a good deal. The estimated net price of a degree — about $88,000 before state or federal financial aid — is significantly lower than the median for the colleges on Money’s list.

One of the five campuses in the University of Minnesota system, UMC embodies its motto of "Small Campus. Big Degree."

The school has over 75 majors, minors and certificate programs, and it's unusual among state schools in that it doesn't charge out-of-state tuition fees, helping keep its price down for students from all over the country. Plus, 88% of new on-campus students receive scholarships or financial aid.

UMC is known for its small class sizes and low faculty-to-student ratio. Plus, it's rated as the safest college in Minnesota, giving peace of mind to those who live on campus (and worried parents).