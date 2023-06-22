Some 4,200 undergraduates attend Saint Joseph's University, but they enjoy a sense of community that's more common to smaller colleges. SJU has over 90 clubs and a multitude of campus housing options to accommodate students’ needs.

While students who are not Catholic may feel out of place in the Jesuit school's required theology classes, anyone interested in social change and helping out in the community will find numerous opportunities to get involved, notably through the Philadelphia Service Immersion Program and Faith Justice Institute.

On weekends, students often head to Center City in Philadelphia or the small neighborhood of Manayunk, which is known for its youthful crowd and nightlife.

SJU has about 20 varsity sports teams, but the most popular events at SJU are the men's basketball games. While SJU athletics belongs to the Atlantic 10 conference, the college is also a member of the Philadelphia Big Five, and the rivalry between it and other Philly colleges is spirited. SJU's mascot is the hawk, and the school even has a fight song called "When the Hawks Go Flying In." It's sung to the tune of "When the Saints Go Marching In."