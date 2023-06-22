Muhlenberg College is an eclectic liberal arts college in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1848 as a Lutheran school and named after Henry Melchior Muhlenberg, the patriarch of the Lutheran Church in America. The campus is located in a residential neighborhood in Allentown's West End, and it includes a number of historic buildings with distinctive red doors in traditional European Protestant style.

In addition to giving its roughly 2,100 undergrads a strong liberal arts education, the private college tries to produce students who are “committed to life-long learning, equipped with ethical and civic values, and prepared for lives of leadership and service,” according to its mission statement. Muhlenberg has an 82% graduation rate, and students typically go on to earn early-career salaries of $70,400.

Life as a Mule is never dull. The Muhlenberg Activity Council (MAC) brings a variety of events and activities to campus, and there are more than 120 clubs and organizations for students to choose from. Muhlenberg is also a strong school for performance studies, with various theater, dance and music groups on campus. The Muhlenberg Mules participate in 22 intercollegiate sports at the Division III level.