Fairfield University, in Southern Connecticut, is a Jesuit school that scores well for student outcomes. The school says 98% of students have concrete plans within six months of graduating, and Money finds its typical alumni salaries are higher than average, even compared to schools where graduates study a similar mix of subjects.

Of the school's roughly 50 undergraduate majors and minors, the most popular courses of study include finance, marketing and nursing. The school admits students of all faiths, but the curriculum does require some religious studies. Those theological offerings are more varied than some might expect: While the school has a center for Catholic studies, it has one for Jewish studies, too. The university also places an emphasis on community service and social justice. Its Center for Social Impact, for example, helps students prepare for professional humanitarian work by working in the community or interning with humanitarian organizations.

Tuition at Fairfield is high, but about 95% of students receive some form of financial aid. Many students play for one of the school's 20 varsity teams, which are part of the fabric in the surrounding town of about 60,000 people. If students want the bright lights of a more urban setting, New York City is an hour and a half drive away.