Maine Maritime Academy, as its name implies, is made for a specific kind of student. For those interested in engineering, logistics, transportation and marine science, the school is top-notch, offering a hands-on approach that includes lots of practical experience on training ships. (The school does have an Arts and Sciences department for students with varying interests.)

The academy has just under 1,000 students and a roughly 60% acceptance rate, with a mostly male and mostly white student body. Certain programs require students to join the Regiment of Midshipmen, which requires uniforms as well as standing watch and other duties.

The training at MMA provides a solid career path: Recent grads report above-average earnings, and the academy's website boasts an above-90% job placement rate within 90 days of graduation. Students report that MMA feels safe, and the community is tight, although they also lament that the on-campus food is lacking. The school, located in Castine, a quiet town on Maine's seacoast, fields Division III teams in sports like basketball, cross country, sailing and soccer (it’s in the process of bringing back football). There are also many aquatic-themed organizations available to join — check out the Women on the Water or Yacht Club.