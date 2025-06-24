With alumni who include famed crime novelist James Patterson and Raymond Kelly, the longest-serving New York City police commissioner in the city's history, Manhattan University is a quintessentially New York school.

The school, which is a Lasallian Catholic university, accepts applicants of all faiths, but it does require students in some majors to take at least one course in Catholic theology.

Money estimates that the university’s net price of a degree is lower than the national median, and it offers robust financial aid programs. In fact, 98% of full-time first-year students earn college grants.

Despite the name, the campus is just north of Manhattan in the Riverdale section of the Bronx (it moved to its current location in 1923). Sometimes referred to among students as the "sixth borough," the school’s tree-lined campus is just 35 minutes away from midtown Manhattan, allowing students to take advantage of New York's vibrant city life.

Manhattan University students, or Jaspers, can cheer on one of the 19 Division I intercollegiate sports teams, including basketball, baseball, soccer and lacrosse. Major social events of the year include Manhattan Madness, which kicks off basketball season, and the Spring Concert, at which All-American Rejects, T-Pain and Tiesto have performed.