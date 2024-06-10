Augustana sits on the edge of the Mississippi River in what’s known as the Quad-Cities metropolitan area. The private liberal arts college offers more than 100 majors and minors to its roughly 2,500 students, enabling them to study everything from graphic design to neuroscience to landscape architecture.

Students can get real-world experience by taking advantage of Augie Choice, a program that gives them up to $2,000 to pay for study abroad, an internship or research alongside a professor. More than 500 students use Augie Choice every year to do things like study the migratory patterns of Midwestern mammoths, intern at a desert museum or help provide medical care in Nicaragua.

There are nearly 30 men's and women's varsity sports teams, as well as the recently added esports team, the first all-gender varsity team. Augustana hosts events such as Slough Fest, a music festival that has featured performers like Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII, and Midnight Breakfast during finals.

Swedish immigrants founded the college, and today, the on-campus Swenson Center is a research institute for studying Swedish immigration to North America. (Augustana's website even has a Swedish Immigrant Trail game inspired by Oregon Trail.)