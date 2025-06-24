Maryville University, founded in 1872, is in Town and Country, a small city about 20 miles west of St. Louis. Almost all first-year students receive some form of financial aid. About 70% of students at the university are women; two-thirds are white.

The university’s five undergraduate schools offer more than 60 bachelor’s degree programs, with nursing, business and psychology the most popular majors. The bachelor of science program in nursing is especially strong; other health concentrations include speech pathology, physical therapy and healthcare management. At the start of freshman year, each Maryville student gets partnered with a “life coach” who serves as a mentor during the transition to college and as an academic advisor through their four years.

When students aren’t hitting the books, they can play sports. The Saints compete in 26 NCAA Division II programs. Aside from athletics, there are more than 100 groups and clubs to join on campus, including the K-Pop Crew, Magnolia Literary and Art Magazine and String Theory, a club for crochet aficionados of all skill levels.