Lehigh is a private research university with especially strong business and engineering programs. The university spreads across more than 1,600 acres in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and gives students easy access to Philadelphia and New York City. Lehigh students can take their pick of over 100 degree programs, and most say they feel secure that they'll get jobs in their fields after graduation. With students going on to earn median salaries that top $100,000, they can also feel sure those jobs will pay well.

Many of Lehigh's 5,400 students participate in research opportunities. Feeling adrift? Don't worry: Resident advisors are called Gryphons after the mythological beast tasked with guarding gold — which, at Lehigh, refers to their fellow students.

Greek life plays a prominent role on campus, and athletics, too, are a significant part of the university's culture. Lehigh's Division I football team has a longstanding rivalry with its counterpart at nearby Lafayette College.

Every year, Spirit Week brings the school together for a series of events, including "bed races" in which student "jockeys" race in beds pushed by teammates. Keep an eye out for Clutch, the school's emerald-eyed mountain hawk mascot.