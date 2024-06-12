Outside of its home state, Saint Anselm College is probably best known for its involvement in the political sphere. Thanks to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election and the college's New Hampshire Institute of Politics, students have seen a slew of big-name politicians, candidates and former presidents speak in recent decades. The institute offers an up-close look at worldwide politics and allows students to participate in the democratic process. Saint A's also has a well-regarded program in criminology, which is among its most popular majors, along with nursing, business and finance.

As its name suggests, the college was founded by the Benedictine Order of the Catholic Church, and monks still live in a monastery at the Saint Anselm Abbey, which neighbors the campus. The monks are a big part of campus life — teaching, working and cheering on the Hawks sports teams — but students of all faiths are welcome at this liberal arts college.

Saint Anselm boasts a six-year graduation rate of nearly 83%, which is 8% higher than expected based on schools with comparable student demographics, according to Money's analysis. The more than 2,000 students can choose from upwards of 50 clubs, ranging from service-oriented groups to club sports to performing arts organizations.