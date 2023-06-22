Over the past century and a half, Towson University, just outside Baltimore, has grown from a teachers college to an institution with more than 110 undergraduate programs, nearly 50 master’s programs and seven doctoral programs.

One of Maryland's largest public universities, Towson has about 20,000 students and plans to continue growing. Despite its large size, the school keeps an intimate 15:1 student-faculty ratio, with an average class size of 24.

The university is still well-known for its education program, and it produces the most teachers in the state of Maryland. Other popular degrees include art and design, biology, business, IT and nursing.

Towson has a vibrant student life, offering more than 280 clubs and organizations including arts and cultural groups, club sports teams and Greek life.

TU is also home to the Glen Arboretum, 10 acres of woods located in the center of campus, open to both students and the community as an educational and recreational resource. The arboretum contains more than 100 species of Maryland-native trees. Visitors should be sure to also check out the Albert S. Cook Library, which has over half a million books.

Out of the 165,000 — and counting — Tiger alumni, two of the most notable are comedian Amy Schumer and director Mike Flanagan, who created several Netflix hits including The Haunting anthology.