The most popular bachelor’s degree programs at this mid-sized public university include business administration, elementary education, accounting, psychology and law and justice (an interdisciplinary major that combines criminal justice, sociology and more). But there are more than 135 undergraduate majors on offer, covering everything from aviation to craft brewing to primate behavior.

While most colleges have traditions and quintessential experiences unique to their campus, CWU has gamified its version. Students can download an app and check off items including finals week activities at the library, floating down the nearby Yakima River and catching a show at a local shop called Old Skool’s Records. Once they complete a certain number, they can brag about their achievement by donning a “Tradition’s Keeper” lapel pin.

CWU has nine locations across Washington, but the main campus is in a historic town in the middle of the state with views of snow-capped mountains. The Wildcats field 11 varsity sports teams (the number just shrank after the university announced it was ending its varsity men’s and women’s rugby teams for cost savings) and several club spots. Those who are less athletically inclined can still find a group to meet their groove, whether it be the Wildcat Rocketry Club or the student-run newspaper, The Observer.